Caroline Audette, Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland senior forward: Audette scored 15 goals and added 19 assists in 15 games, helping the Red Hornets reach the North championship game. Audette will attend Auburn University, where she plans to major in pre-dentistry. Audette was a Becky Schaffer Award semifinalist.

Marina Bassett, Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland freshman forward: Bassett was her team’s offensive catalyst in her first season of high school hockey, compiling 25 goals and 20 assists to help the Riots advance to the South final.

Olivia Bradford, Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach/Kennebunk/Windham senior forward: Bradford was the top scorer for the Stags, tallying 15 goals and 13 assists. She was a Becky Schaffer Award semifinalist and an all-state selection by the coaches.

Calynn Gendreau, Scarborough senior forward: A leader on a senior-laden team, Gendreau scored 12 goals and added five assists, helping the Red Storm reach the state championship game for the first time since 2016. Gendreau was a semifinalist for the Becky Schaffer Award.

Lilly Gish, Lewiston senior defense: A first team all-state selection by the coaches and a semifinalist for the Becky Schaffer Award, Gish had 15 goals and 10 assists in 19 games while leading the Blue Devils’ defense. Gish scored a goal in Lewiston’s 3-0 win over Scarborough in the state championship game.

Kate Kinley, Falmouth senior forward: Kinley scored 18 goals and added eight assists. A semifinalist for the Becky Schaffer Award, Kinley also was selected to the coaches’ all-state team. Kinley will attend Northeastern University, where she plans to join the club hockey team.

Leah Landry, Lewiston senior forward: The Varsity Maine Girls’ Hockey Player of the Year, Landry recorded 30 goals and 23 assists in 19 games while leading the Blue Devils to the state title. Landry also won the Becky Schaffer Award as the state’s top senior girls’ hockey player. Landry scored two goals in Lewiston’s 3-0 win over Scarborough in the state final. Ranked sixth in her class, Landry has yet to decide on her college plans.

Ella Lemieux, Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach/Kennebunk/Windham sophomore goalie: Lemieux won 12 games, helping her team reach the regional semifinals. Lemieux had a 1.02 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage while earning all-conference honors for the South region.

Eve Martineau, Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland senior defense: A finalist for the Becky Schaffer Award, Martineau had 14 goals and 12 assists in 19 games to help lead the Red Hornets to the North final. Martineau plans to attend Worcester Polytechnic Institute and study biomedical engineering.

Sarah Moore, Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse sophomore defense: A versatile player who did a number of things for her team, Moore scored 34 goals to go with 11 assists, making her one of the top scoring threats in the state.

Ariella “AJ” Swett, Scarborough senior goalie: A finalist for the Becky Schaffer Award, Swett was phenomenal in net for the Red Storm all season. In the regular season, Swett had a .950 save percentage and a goals-against average of 1.20 with five shutouts. In the playoffs, she stopped 86 of 89 shots as Scarborough advanced to the state championship game. Swett plans to attend Simmons College, where she’ll play softball.

Delaney Whitten, Cape Elizabeth/South Portland/Waynflete junior defense: A key leader on a young team, Whitten had seven goals and five assists while playing strong defense. Whitten was selected to the coaches’ all-state team.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Bob Mills, Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland: Mills guided a young team with an all-freshmen top line to a 13-win season and the top seed in the South region. The highlight of the season was a comeback win over Falmouth in the regional semifinals in which the Riots erased a two-goal deficit in the third period before winning in the fourth overtime. Mills kept his team calm by having them meditate between overtimes.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »