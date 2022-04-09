GRAY – Linda Swift Olehowski, 71, of Gray, passed away peacefully April 5, 2022 at her home after a brief illness with her beloved daughter, Cindy, her sister, Carol, Trudy, Stormy, and Louie by her side.

Linda was born Oct. 9, 1950, in Lewiston, the daughter of Jeanne D’Arc Palardy Larochelle and Wilfred Elzear Larochelle.

She was a graduate of Lewiston High School. She moved to Peaks Island in 1979 and settled in Gray in 1986. She worked at National Semi Conductor and at Crossroads for Women Inc.

Linda loved her parrot, Stormy, who was the love of her life for the past 28 years. She always wished that she had a beautiful stainless-steel cage for Storm. Cindy and Trudy made that wish come true and it comforted her to watch Stormy in her brand-new cage on Saturday and Sunday. She got to offer her advice on where the best location would be for all her perches and toys.

She also always had a great love for shar-peis and was dedicated to rescuing those that needed a good home. She loved Louie, her most recent rescued shar-pei lab, very much.

Linda was a kind and loyal person to all her family and friends. She was given the “gift of gab” and had a great sense of humor. Linda really enjoyed music and dancing, playing cards with her family, and caring for her gardens. She especially loved sharing laughter and good times with her daughter, Cindy.

Linda was predeceased by her father in 2007, her mother in 2011; her sister, Carol Ann in 1945, and a very dear brother-in-law, Jerry Hartley in 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Olehowski; her daughter, Cynthia Jean Swift and Trudy Files, who was like a daughter and a loved family member of Raymond; her sister, Carol Hartley, of Sabattus; niece, Tamra Hartley Smith and husband, Craig, of Strong, two nephews, Cameron Hartley and his wife, Kelly of Auburn, and Byron Hartley and his wife, Stephanie of Sabattus; and many great-nephews and nieces. She is also survived by her ex-husband, Herb Swift Jr. who remained close friends with her along with his lifelong partner, Peg Connolly, of South Portland.

The family would like to extend a warm and grateful thank you to Androscoggin Hospice Home Care, especially Paulette, for the excellent care and compassion shown to Linda and Cindy during this very difficult time. They also would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Joe and Sarah Williams, along with their kids for the personal kindness, compassion, and love that they shared with her during the times when she needed it the most.

A celebration of life will be held on a later date at her home.

Online condolences may be left at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Linda Swift Olehowski to

Seymour Pet Bird Rescue,

204 Gray Rd.,

Cumberland Center, ME 04021

