FICTION



Hardcover

1. “A Sunlit Weapon,” by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper)

2. “One Italian Summer,” by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

3. “The Paris Apartment,” by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

4. “French Braid,” by Anne Tyler (Knopf)

5. “The Atlas Six,” by Olivie Blake (Tor Books)

6. “The Swimmers,” by Julie Otsuka (Knopf)

7. “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles (Viking)

8. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Viking)

9. “Give Unto Others,” by Donna Leon (Atlantic Monthly Press)

10. “The Sentence,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)

Paperback

1. “The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller (Ecco)

2. “Murky Overhead,” by Michael Connolly (Tower Publishing)

3. “The Anomaly,” by Herve Le Tellier (Other Press)

4. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

5. “The Lost Apothecary,” by Sarah Penner (Park Row)

6. “Verity,” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “A Gentleman in Moscow,” by Amor Towles (Penguin Books)

8. “Hamnet,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage)

9. “The Paris Library,” by Janet Skeslien Charles (Atria)

10. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Atomic Habits,” by James Clear (Avery)

2. “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

3. “Atlas of the Heart,” by Brene Brown (Random House)

4. “The Dawn of Everything,” by David Graeber, David Wengrow (FSG)

5. “In Love,” by Amy Bloom (Random House)

6. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

7. “The Nineties,” by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin Press)

8. “The Beauty of Dusk,” by Frank Bruni (Avid Reader)

9. “Every Good Boy Does Fine,” by Jeremy Denk (Random House)

10. “The 1619 Project,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

Paperback

1. “Between Two Kingdoms,” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)

2. “The Splendid and the Vile,” by Erik Larson (Crown)

3. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

4. “Maus 1,” by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon)

5. “The Year of Magical Thinking,” by Joan Didion (Vintage)

6. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

7. “Educated,” by Tara Westover (Random House)

8. “The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World,” by Matt Kracht (Chronicle Books)

9. “The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes,” by Sam Sifton (Ten Speed Press)

10. “Sapiens,” by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland