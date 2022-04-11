After two years of COVID-19 cancellations, the Bowdoinham Community School’s second-largest fundraiser returns to raise funds for student field trips and enrichment activities.

The Rummage Sale is set for 5-7 p.m. April 29 and 9 a.m. to noon April 30 at the Bowdoinham Town Hall.

According to the event’s Facebook page, school enrichment activities — funded by the sale — include visits by authors and artists, field trips and any “extras” not covered by the school budget.

“I’ve been with MSAD 75 since 2004, and during that whole time, I don’t recall the district budget ever containing any funds for field trips,” Bowdoinham Community School Principal Chris Lajoie said. “The schools have always had to come up with that money through fundraising efforts. There is also no dedicated budget for enrichment activities at the elementary level, though some extracurriculars are supported by a district stipend for coordinators.”

Lajoie said the stipend is around $1,500 per year.

Advertisement

Rummage Sale Advertising Coordinator and fifth-grade parent Kathy Montejo said, the school raised $3,223 in 2019 and hopes to match that this year. She said, emerging from a pandemic may make that difficult.

The funds raised from the Rummage Sale are combined with the funds raised from Bowdoinham Community School’s annual 5k Chicken Run. In 2019 the Chicken Run raised $7,400, making the total funds raised for student field trips and additional activities $10,623 that year.

Lajoie said these fundraising events are first and foremost “fun community traditions.”

“While the funds we raise are certainly helpful, our primary goal is for the events to connect our school with our community,” Lajoie said.

Advertisement

According to Montejo, Rummage Sale co-founders Brigid Palmer and Julie Booty started the fundraiser when their children were students at the school.

“They loved the event so much they have organized it every year since, as community volunteers,” Montejo said. “They have graciously agreed to stay on and pass along their wisdom, organizing techniques and secrets to a new crew of parent volunteers.”

All donations can be dropped off at the Town Hall located at, 13 School St. Donated items accepted include clothing, books, toys, sports equipment, houseware, tools, small furniture, holiday supplies, and craft supplies. Donation drop-off dates and times are listed on the Facebook event page. There is a $1 admission fee per person to enter the Rummage Sale.

For more information visit, facebook.com/BowdoinhamCommunitySchoolAnnualRummageSale/

Advertisement

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: