Topsham’s Energy Committee is set to present its third webinar in its energy series aimed at educating area residents and businesses on how to benefit from solar energy being generated in Maine for lower cost electricity on Wednesday, April 27 from 6-7:15 pm via Zoom.

“With this webinar series we hope to provide the tools to understand and quickly adopt renewable energy and make a real difference in the battle to mitigate the effects of climate change,” said Nick Whatley, Topsham Energy Committee vice-chairperson.

The sessions will be moderated by local Topsham resident Tim Glidden and will host three speakers who will discuss and answer questions on the full range of solar options available today. Phil Coupe from Revision Energy will discuss residential rooftop solar and individual investment in community solar farms. Kay Mann, community solar outreach director with PowerMarket, will describe how a homeowner or renter can enroll in subscription solar to save 10-15% off the supply part of their electric bill using Maine solar electricity. Also, Stephanie Spaulding, senior program manager at 3Degrees, will talk about Maine Green Power a lesser-known renewable energy credit program offered by the Maine Public Utility Commission. In addition, listeners will learn about a solar farm project being built in Topsham.

Energy committee members who have invested in solar electricity both on their property, through subscription solar, and with Maine Green Power will be available to answer questions on these processes, costs and benefits, with listeners as Maine strives to meet its ambitious greenhouse gas emission schedule.

Visit topshammaine.com/energy-meetings to register and participate.

The Energy Committee meets publicly via Zoom on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 4:30 pm. For more information, visit topshammaine.com/energy.

