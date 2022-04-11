Wed. 4/13 1:30 p.m. Temporary Art Review
Wed. 4/13 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission
Wed. 4/13 5 p.m. Sustainability and Transportation Committee
Wed. 4/13 6 p.m. Charter Commission
Wed. 4/13 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee
Thur. 4/14 5 p.m. Joint City/School Finance Committee MeetingAdvertisement
Tues. 4/19 8 a.m. Legislative/Nominating Committee
Tues. 4/19 5:30 p.m. Housing and Economic Development Committee
Wed. 4/20 4 p.m. Public Art Committee
Wed. 4/20 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 4/20 5 p.m. Rent BoardAdvertisement
Wed. 4/20 6 p.m. Charter Commission
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
