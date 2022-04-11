Auditions

“The Rocky Horror Show”: 6:30-8 p.m. April 18 and 19, City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford. citytheater.org.

Exhibits/Galleries

10×10 Show: Meetinghouse Arts Gallery, 40 Main St., Freeport. Work in a variety of media, all 10-by-10 inches.

Maine Pottery Tour: April 30 and May 1, self-guided, locations statewide, mainepotterytour.org.

“Snake Hold”: by Natalie Woodlock, through April 26 in the window at Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibition/snake-hold/.

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland.

Advertisement

Film

“Back to Good Times”: comedy videos, 5 p.m. April 17 and 24, Good Theater, 76 Congress St., Portland. $10. goodtheater.com.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland, theapohadiontheater.com.

Frontier Theater: 14 Maine St., Brunswick, explorefrontier.com/events/all.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Advertisement

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick : “Marcia Resnick: As it Is or Could Be” and “Jona Frank: Model Home” to June 5. “Innovation and Resilience Across Three Generations of Wabanaki Basket-Making” to June. Free admission, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

“Maine Historical Society in Pictures: Exploring our first 200 Years”: Over two centuries of paintings, photographs and stories of pivotal MHS leaders. 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to May 21. Non-member adults, $10; children (6-17), $5; under 6, free. Registration required at mainehistory.org.

“Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress at Maine Historical Society, part I”: museum bicentennial exhibit at 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to July 30. Admission fees, registration apply.

Portland Museum of Art: “North Atlantic Triennial Down North”: contemporary art of the North Atlantic region, to June 5. portlandmuseum.org/triennial.

Ongoing

Advertisement

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote: online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by reservation, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Portland Community Chorus: April 22 and 23, South Portland Auditorium at South Portland High School. Suggested donation $15; kids 12 and under free, tickets at the door and portlandcommunitychorus.org.

Friday 4/15

Advertisement

Wake Up Mama – A Tribute to The Allman Brothers Band: 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Crystal Vision with Runnin’ Down A Dream: 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath.

San Fermin: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $20. space538.org.

Zeme Libre: 8 p.m. Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Saturday 4/16

Advertisement

Crooked Coast w/ Sal Johnson and the Crowded Table: 7 p.m., Free Street, 77 Free St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Yellow House Blues Band: 7 p.m., Cadenza 5 Depot St., Freeport. cadenzafreeport.com.

Don Campbell Band: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Tedeschi Trucks: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $65-$100, statetheatreportland.com.

Dan Blakeslee and the Calabash Club: 8:30 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. $10-$13. bandsintown.com.

Advertisement

Monday 4/18

Shinedown: The Revolution’s Live Tour: with special guests The Pretty Reckless and Diamante, Cross Insurance Arena, Portland.

Tuesday 4/19

KALEO: 6:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35-$40, statetheatreportland.com.

Eric Bettencourt, Will Mallett and Pat Byrne: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15-$20, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Advertisement

Wednesday 4/20

Letterkenny: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Lucy Wainwright Roche & Suzzy Roche: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25-$30.

Friday 4/22

Firefly the Hybrid: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22.

Advertisement

Judy Collins: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $45-$75, statetheatreportland.com.

The Strangely Possibles: 7 p.m., Cadenza, Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Candice Hoye Ensemble: 7:30 p.m., Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 South Campus Drive, Brunswick. Free.

Saturday 4/23

Hannah Damon and Friends: The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland.

Advertisement

Heather Petrie: 7 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. $10-$20. meetinghousearts.org.

Sans Souci – A Tribute to Jerry Garcia Band: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland.

The Wormholes: 8 p.m., The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party: rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Advertisement

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey: 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Foundation Friday: second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.

Fourth Friday Jazz with rotating special guest: 8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Irish Music Night: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Advertisement

Karaoke: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Open DJ Night: Every Tuesday at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Bring records, CDs, or controller; all formats/genres welcome. flasklounge.com.

Under the Covers: 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Desperate Measures”: through April 24, Good Theater, 76 Congress St., Portland. $32-$39. goodtheater.com.

“I And You”: live through April 17, Portland Stage Company, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $20-$68. Digital streaming April 13 through May 5. portlandstage.org.

Advertisement

“On a First Name Basis”: through April 16, Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. $20, thefootlightstheatre.com.

“Reefer Madness The Musical”: through April 17, Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland. $20. portlandplayers.org.

Friday 4/15

“When I Put On Your Glove”: 7 p.m., puppetry, dance and spoken narrative, Sandglass Theater at Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22. tickettailor.com.

Wednesday 4/20

Advertisement

Cabin Fever Comedy Night: 7:30 p.m., Thompson’s Point, Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20, cabinfevercomedy4-20.eventbrite.com.

Friday 4/22

Comedian Bob Marley: 6:30 p.m., Clambake Seafood Restaurant, 354 Pine Point R0ad, Scarborough. bandsintown.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: