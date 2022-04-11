Auditions
“The Rocky Horror Show”: 6:30-8 p.m. April 18 and 19, City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford. citytheater.org.
Exhibits/Galleries
10×10 Show: Meetinghouse Arts Gallery, 40 Main St., Freeport. Work in a variety of media, all 10-by-10 inches.
Maine Pottery Tour: April 30 and May 1, self-guided, locations statewide, mainepotterytour.org.
“Snake Hold”: by Natalie Woodlock, through April 26 in the window at Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibition/snake-hold/.
Ongoing
Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland.Advertisement
Film
“Back to Good Times”: comedy videos, 5 p.m. April 17 and 24, Good Theater, 76 Congress St., Portland. $10. goodtheater.com.
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland, theapohadiontheater.com.
Frontier Theater: 14 Maine St., Brunswick, explorefrontier.com/events/all.
Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.Advertisement
Museums
Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick “Marcia Resnick: As it Is or Could Be” and “Jona Frank: Model Home” to June 5. “Innovation and Resilience Across Three Generations of Wabanaki Basket-Making” to June. Free admission, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.
“Maine Historical Society in Pictures: Exploring our first 200 Years”: Over two centuries of paintings, photographs and stories of pivotal MHS leaders. 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to May 21. Non-member adults, $10; children (6-17), $5; under 6, free. Registration required at mainehistory.org.
“Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress at Maine Historical Society, part I”: museum bicentennial exhibit at 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to July 30. Admission fees, registration apply.
Portland Museum of Art: “North Atlantic Triennial Down North”: contemporary art of the North Atlantic region, to June 5. portlandmuseum.org/triennial.
OngoingAdvertisement
Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote: online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.
Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by reservation, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.
Music
Portland Community Chorus: April 22 and 23, South Portland Auditorium at South Portland High School. Suggested donation $15; kids 12 and under free, tickets at the door and portlandcommunitychorus.org.
Friday 4/15Advertisement
Wake Up Mama – A Tribute to The Allman Brothers Band: 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. portlandhouseofmusic.com.
Crystal Vision with Runnin’ Down A Dream: 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath.
San Fermin: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $20. space538.org.
Zeme Libre: 8 p.m. Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. bandsintown.com.
Saturday 4/16Advertisement
Crooked Coast w/ Sal Johnson and the Crowded Table: 7 p.m., Free Street, 77 Free St., Portland. bandsintown.com.
Yellow House Blues Band: 7 p.m., Cadenza 5 Depot St., Freeport. cadenzafreeport.com.
Don Campbell Band: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. bandsintown.com.
Tedeschi Trucks: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $65-$100, statetheatreportland.com.
Dan Blakeslee and the Calabash Club: 8:30 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. $10-$13. bandsintown.com.Advertisement
Monday 4/18
Shinedown: The Revolution’s Live Tour: with special guests The Pretty Reckless and Diamante, Cross Insurance Arena, Portland.
Tuesday 4/19
KALEO: 6:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35-$40, statetheatreportland.com.
Eric Bettencourt, Will Mallett and Pat Byrne: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15-$20, onelongfellowsquare.com.Advertisement
Wednesday 4/20
Letterkenny: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. bandsintown.com.
Lucy Wainwright Roche & Suzzy Roche: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25-$30.
Friday 4/22
Firefly the Hybrid: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22.Advertisement
Judy Collins: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $45-$75, statetheatreportland.com.
The Strangely Possibles: 7 p.m., Cadenza, Freeport. visitfreeport.com.
Candice Hoye Ensemble: 7:30 p.m., Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 South Campus Drive, Brunswick. Free.
Saturday 4/23
Hannah Damon and Friends: The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland.Advertisement
Heather Petrie: 7 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. $10-$20. meetinghousearts.org.
Sans Souci – A Tribute to Jerry Garcia Band: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland.
The Wormholes: 8 p.m., The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St., Portland. bandsintown.com.
Ongoing
80’s n Retro Party: rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.Advertisement
Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.
Darlin’ Corey: 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.
Foundation Friday: second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.
Fourth Friday Jazz with rotating special guest: 8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.
Irish Music Night: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.Advertisement
Karaoke: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.
Open DJ Night: Every Tuesday at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Bring records, CDs, or controller; all formats/genres welcome. flasklounge.com.
Under the Covers: 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.
Theater/Dance
“Desperate Measures”: through April 24, Good Theater, 76 Congress St., Portland. $32-$39. goodtheater.com.
“I And You”: live through April 17, Portland Stage Company, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $20-$68. Digital streaming April 13 through May 5. portlandstage.org.Advertisement
“On a First Name Basis”: through April 16, Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. $20, thefootlightstheatre.com.
“Reefer Madness The Musical”: through April 17, Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland. $20. portlandplayers.org.
Friday 4/15
“When I Put On Your Glove”: 7 p.m., puppetry, dance and spoken narrative, Sandglass Theater at Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22. tickettailor.com.
Wednesday 4/20Advertisement
Cabin Fever Comedy Night: 7:30 p.m., Thompson’s Point, Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20, cabinfevercomedy4-20.eventbrite.com.
Friday 4/22
Comedian Bob Marley: 6:30 p.m., Clambake Seafood Restaurant, 354 Pine Point R0ad, Scarborough. bandsintown.com.
