A total of $12,638.19 was raised for the Ending Hunger in Maine Campaign in 2021 by the Lisbon Credit Union and its members. Funds were donated to Lisbon Area Christian Outreach (LACO) of Lisbon Falls, and to Trinity Jubilee Center of Lewiston.

The biggest fundraisers last year were a fall cash calendar, employees’ Pay to Wear Jeans Day (which happens every Saturday and the first Friday of every month), and employees’ Pay to Wear Jeans week which happens quarterly.

The Ending Hunger in Maine Campaign is a collaborative effort between all of Maine’s credit unions. Participating credit unions raise funds for the campaign at various times throughout the year.

All money raised is distributed to hunger organizations and food pantries throughout Maine.All of the money raised by credit unions stays in Maine and goes directly to the cause of ending hunger.

This year, all the funds raised by the Lisbon Credit Union and its Members will benefit the LACO food pantry of Lisbon Falls and Hope Haven Food Pantry of Lewiston.

