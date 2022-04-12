A man serving a life sentence for the murder of a sheriff’s deputy will not be getting a new trial after the Maine Supreme Judicial Court once again upheld his conviction on Tuesday.

This was the second time that John Williams has appealed his conviction to the state’s highest court. He was convicted in 2019 of the murder of Somerset County Sheriff’s Deputy Eugene Cole.

Williams was arrested for shooting Cole four days into a search involving law enforcement agencies from across the state.

In the first appeal, Williams’ attorney Verne Paradie argued that a confession Williams gave officers after his arrest shouldn’t have been heard in trial because he only made it to avoid further abuse from law enforcement officers. The state supreme court denied that first appeal in 2020.

In the second appeal, Paradie argued that prosecutors withheld information from the defense that was “crucial” to its case – that a Maine State Police trooper had been suspended for one day because he did not report that another trooper hit Williams twice during his arrest.

Williams’ attorney Verne Paradie argued earlier in March that the suspension proved that Trooper Tyler Maloon, who testified in Williams’ trial and was one of the officers who arrested him, might not have been a credible witness. But the court wrote Tuesday in its opinion that the trooper’s testimony at the time actually supported Williams’ argument that his confession wasn’t truthful but a result of him trying to avoid “further physical abuse at the hands of law enforcement officers.”

“The fact that Maloon had been disciplined by the State Police for not immediately reporting what he later testified to at the motion to suppress hearing and again at trial would not have added anything to Williams’s attempt to convince the jury that his confession was motivated by fear,” the opinion states.

Paradie and a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office, which prosecuted Williams’ case, were not immediately available for comment.

