David George Jenec 1944 – 2022 BATH – David George Jenec, 77, of Newton Road died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born in Bath on Sept. 10, 1944, a son of Joseph E. and Mary A. (Gallant) Jenec. He graduated from Morse High School in the Class of 1964. He entered the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam where he was a sharpshooter. He was employed at Bath Iron Works as a welder, retiring in 2008. David was a life member of the American Legion Smith Tobey Post 21 of Bath and a life member of the Bath Lodge of Elks. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved all wildlife. Hunting, fishing, working in his garden, birdwatching, and feeding his neighborhood chipmunks were some of his favorite pastimes. He is survived by two daughters, Marion E. Cressey and her husband Paul of Woolwich and Karen D. Hanson and her husband Johnnie of Woolwich; one brother, Edward (Neddie) Jenec and his wife Barbara of East Hartford, Conn.; four grandchildren, Wyatt Jenec, Jacob Cressey, Trevor Patterson, and Jarred Patterson. He was predeceased by one brother, Joseph R. Jenec and one sister, Elizabeth R. Jenec. Visiting hours will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath with an American Legion and Elks Service. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

