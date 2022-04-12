Students in the Cumberland-North Yarmouth school district will start the 2022-2023 school year with two new principals

Karl Francis will take over as the principal of Greely High School in Cumberland July 1, replacing interim Don Gray, who will return to his role as assistant principal. Francis was principal of York High School for six years and the founding principal of Maine Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school.

Mabel I. Wilson Elementary School Assistant Principal Cory Munsey will succeed Sally Loughlin when she retires July 1. Munsey has worked as an assistant principal in Lisbon and as a teacher in the Oxford Hills school district.

