Brian Ross–or Chef Brian, as he’s known around Hampden, where he lives–started the Facebook group Quarantine Kitchen in March 2020 so people could share pantry recipes during the lockdown phase of the pandemic. His network of foodie friends around Maine signed on as charter members. Two weeks later, the group had 8,000 members. Now with 11,000 members from 75 countries, Ross’s Quarantine Kitchen sustains itself with a steady supply of home cooking photos and kind words for each other’s efforts.

Portland Press Herald food and dining reporter Tim Cebula talks with Ross about the feel-good stories coming out of the Quarantine Kitchen.

About Brian

Brian Ross

Brian was born and raised in Bangor, Maine. After graduating from high school he attended Johnson and Wales College receiving degrees in Culinary Arts and Food Service Management. Over the last 40+ years he has worked in many venues as Chef or Manager including Penobscot Valley Country Club, University of Maine Dining Services, the Tarrantine Club, Bangor Nursing and Rehab, Maine Veterans Home and as Chef/Owner of JB Parker’s Restaurant and Cafe. He has also done extensive work as a Research & Development Chef for the transportation and elder care industry. Following a lengthy battle with Stage 4 Cancer he recently returned to the world of food as Chef/Manager for RSU 22 in Hampden. He currently lives in Hampden with his wife Pamela, 4 cats and a bevy of woodland creatures he’s befriended.

