NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. – Bradford Philip Borden of North Stonington, Conn. died on March 31, 2022 after a brief illness. Born July 19, 1932 in Cambridge, Mass. to Philip Pearce Borden and Sarah Alcott Varrell, Brad grew up in Marblehead, Mass. and Greenwich, Conn.

Brad earned a B.S. in Philosophy and was a proud, lifelong Dartmouth College Class of 1954 and Zeta Psi fraternity man. Dartmouth was a place he enjoyed immensely, returning often for reunions.

As a Company Clerk with the U.S. Army during the Korean War, he was stationed on the remote Pacific atoll of Eniwetok, where he was at times dropped alone on an island to measure and record the radiation readings from nuclear bomb tests. This instilled in him a wish that the world would never experience that again.

Brad and his first wife Judith Anderson raised their daughters Andrea and Sarah (Sally) in Barrington, R.I. Active in town politics and administration, Brad served on the town council, taught Sunday School at the Barrington Congregational Church, and was an enthusiastic Girl’s Little League coach.

Brad built a 28 year career with Textron in sales and acquisition, rising to become Director of Real Estate, a role he excelled at with his keen negotiating and finance skills and his sense of fairness.

In 1983, Brad married the love of his life, Mimi, who won his heart unconditionally. He quickly became an adored stepfather to Diane, Jim, Karen, and Linnea.

Together for 39 years, Brad and Mimi were best friends who built a life at The Farm in North Stonington, Conn. around good times with family and friends. Brad was an active member of the community, serving on town committees, as loyal proofreader for the editor of the NS Historical Society newsletter, and as Chairman of the Board of Finance for six years.

Together Brad and Mimi traveled the world; Brad visited all 50 states and 40 countries. Their relationship, based on “Yes, dear”, mutual adoration, joy and laughter, and love of family and friends was an inspiration to all.

Brad and Mimi and family spent many treasured years in Eaton Center, N.H. cross country skiing, kayaking, and hiking. Brad loved the peace of the White Mountains, hiking most, including many ascents of Mt. Washington. He was an avid runner in road races, relishing the camaraderie and competition. He was often joined by his 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren on long walks on the beach in Weekapaug, R.I.

Brad enjoyed competition of all kinds and rating and ranking with his annual assessments of personal progress. Highly perceptive of people, Brad knew just how to elicit laughs with his quick wit. Humor was his essential hallmark.

Brad left an indelible impression with his determined ways, his pointed questions and singular opinions, and his loyalty, kindness and service to others. He has left his family and friends cherishing him immensely and laughing with Love at what an exceptional man he was who lived a joyous and full life for almost 90 years.

Until we meet again, dear Brad, Dad, Grandpa Brad, Papa.

Love, wife, Mildred “Mimi” Borden; children, Andrea Borden, Sarah (Mark) Guay, Diane Seltzer, James (Rosemary) Corwin, Karen (William) Mook, Linnea (Barry) Elrington; grandchildren, Bradford Casey, Lucas, Chloe Gillespie; Bradford, Jack Guay; Elizabeth Ranfone, Jonathan Seltzer, Katherine Hoffman; Tyler, Alana Corwin; Gideon, Sylvia Skerry; Louisa, William Mook; Harry, Emma, Molly Elrington; great-grandchildren, Leonidas, Griffin Ranfone; Wesley Hoffman; Hannah, Ella Seltzer; Dylan, Alexander Corwin; Abigail Mook; Miles, Rosalie Graf; and his beloved “Maggie”, his faithful canine companion of 12 years.

He was predeceased by sister Joanne Glancy; and stepmother Priscilla Lendahl.

