BRADENTON, Fla. – Mrs. Patricia Donovan passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022 in Bradenton, Fla. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Oct. 15, 1925, daughter of Charles and Florence Cook.

She moved to Avon Park, Fla. in the early 90s and enjoyed a long retirement with the many friends she made there.

She was proceeded in death by her loving husband Jack Donovan; and eldest child Virginia Anderson. She is survived by her sister Virginia Zervos of Ft Mills, S.C.; and sons John (Lynne) Donovan of Fruita, Colo. and Michael (Karen) Donovan of Wimauma, Fla.

Guest Book