When fans enter Fenway Park for Friday’s home opener, they’ll notice a new look at the top of the right-field bleacher seats – and the Red Sox hope they’ll feel it blends in with the rest of the ballpark.

A project long in the making, the Red Sox have built a two-story addition above the right-field bleachers featuring amenities they think fans will love, including a new concourse, event space, new standing-room areas and the new home of NESN’s on-site studio.

“The back of the bleachers has long been one of the most underserviced areas of the ballpark from an amenity perspective,” Red Sox executive vice president/chief operating officer Jonathan Gilula said.

The new concourse – which is named the “Truly Terrace” – connects to the back of the right-field bleachers, an 8,800-square-foot space that includes an island bar, food and beverage stands, drink market and restrooms. The top of the right-field bleachers previously didn’t have any amenities, and Gilula noted how the new additions provide greater convenience for fans, especially those sitting at the top of the sections.

“You literally would have had to walk up 50 rows to get to the top of the bleachers and then you have to walk back down the same 50 rows to get access to restrooms, concession stands,” Gilula said. “So now, those seated in the upper rows of the bleachers will have much more convenient access to those amenities.”

The improvements to Fenway also include the addition of a new, expanded video board that stands 62 feet wide by 16 feet tall – double the width of the previous video board.

Gilula said the Red Sox have been looking at ways to improve the experience in right field for a long time.

“For the last 20 years, we’ve been constantly looking at ways to add more space, provide more amenities to our fans,” said Gilula, who added that Fenway Park’s seating capacity remained unchanged through the renovations.

This latest makeover is a part of the team’s ongoing effort over the last two decades to keep Fenway Park – MLB’s oldest stadium, now approaching 110 years old – up to date and continuing to thrive. The Red Sox believe they’ve made these improvements in a way that doesn’t tarnish the ballpark’s rich history.

“We’re constantly tinkering and trying to find ways to breathe life into the building and to cater to the fans and what they want and what they think is important,” Gilula said. “But I think we’re also very mindful that there’s an inherent charm and character of the building that we cannot harm. … We think we’ve achieved that with this latest addition, so hopefully fans will feel the same way.”

NO CASH CONCESSIONS: The process of buying concessions will be different for fans who may be returning to the park for the first time in a few years after weathering the pandemic.

Fenway Park has transitioned to a completely cash-free building, meaning fans can only purchase food and drink with credit or debit cards. Red Sox executives promise there will be “reverse ATMs” set up throughout different areas of the park where fans can transfer their cash onto a temporary card to make their purchases.

“We’ve watched restaurants and other venues around the country go through that migration, and it will also speed up service for fans,” Red Sox President Sam Kennedy said.

NEW FOOD OPTIONS: The chef at Fenway Park has cooked up a lineup of concessions that goes far beyond the old Fenway Frank.

“There are all-new items all over the ballpark, all in concessions, so anyone can come and get this food,” said Fenway Park executive chef Ron Abell.

The Test Kitchen, located on the Big Concourse, is rolling out the “Cheetos Dog,” which is essentially a savory junk foodie’s dream. The souped-up dog features a Fenway Frank wrapped in chewy bacon, sprinkled with Cheetos dust and chopped onion. It’s topped off with pickled jalapeños and loads of nacho cheese.

The Test Kitchen will also offer Doritos Tacos and Fluffernutter fries. Less-adventurous eaters can look forward to a healthy turkey gyro or crispy chicken sandwich, Abell promised, in addition to ballpark standards like hot dogs, hamburgers and Bavarian pretzels.

Abell has also incorporated some new healthy, kid-friendly options, like apple fries.

“Granny Smith apples: we cook them with a little buttermilk. There’s a little cinnamon and sugar on them, not too sweet, but the kids love them on Sundays,” he said.

And another Fenway fan favorite will return: the lobster roll.

IN THE MINORS: Power-hitting prospect Alex Binelas – who the Red Sox acquired from the Brewers with Jackie Bradley Jr. and prospect David Hamilton for Hunter Renfroe – homered again Wednesday to give him three homers in five games for High-A Greenville.

Binelas is 7 for 18 (.389) with a .520 on-base percentage, .889 slugging percentage, eight RBI and eight runs. He has five walks and three strikeouts. He also has stolen two bases. The Brewers drafted Binelas in the third round out of Louisville last summer.

Hamilton has been even more impressive in Double-A for the Portland Sea Dogs. He started the season 7 for 14 (.500) with a .611 on-base percentage, 1.071 slugging percentage, two homers, one triple, five runs, nine RBI, four walks and two strikeouts. He 7 for 7 in steals.

