DETROIT — Jackie Bradley, Kiké Hernández and Rafael Devers hit consecutive RBI doubles in the fourth inning to chase former teammate Eduardo Rodriguez, and the Boston Red Sox held on to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-7 Wednesday and win the three-game series.
Boston went into the fifth inning ahead 7-1 and led by 9-2 after batting in the seventh, and its comfortable cushion became a precarious two-run lead going into the final inning.
Hansel Robles got out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth by getting Jonathan Schoop to pop up on the infield and retired the side in order in the ninth, earning the save.
Nathan Eovaldi (1-0) gave up Schoop’s solo home run in the first inning and not much else until Akil Baddoo hit a solo homer in the fifth. Eovaldi allowed two runs, four hits and a walk over five innings.
Rodriguez (0-1) gave up a tie-breaking sacrifice fly to Alex Verdugo for the second out in the fourth before third baseman Jeimer Candelario made a throwing error on Christian Vazquez’s grounder on a rain-soaked field.Advertisement
Boston took advantage, hitting three straight run-scoring doubles to left to end Rodriguez’s outing. Trevor Story followed with a RBI single off Rony Garcia to give the Red Sox a 7-1 lead.
Rodriguez allowed up seven runs — two earned — five hits and three walks over 3 2/3 innings in his second start with the Tigers. He signed a $77 million, five-year contract in Detroit after playing in Boston for six seasons.
Tigers rookie Spencer Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 amateur draft, cleared the fences for the first time in the majors with a two-run homer in the seventh to cut the deficit to 9-4.
Detroit scored five runs over the seventh and eighth innings.
Jake Dieskman entered with no outs in the eighth and struck out pinch-hitter Miguel Cabrera and Baddoo before giving up Victor Reyes’ single and hitting Austin Meadows to let the Tigers pull within two runs and to end his appearance.Advertisement
NOTES: Story played after missing three games with an illness. “He told me this morning, `I’m ready to go,” Manager Alex Cora said. “I’m not gonna go against that.” … SS Xander Bogaerts was given the day off due to general soreness, according to Cora.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Texas keeping most truck inspections despite border gridlock
-
Business
Lots of broadband money, but expansion finds speed bumps
-
The Forecaster
Southern Meetings: April 15-22
-
Scarborough Leader
Obituary: Joan Emmons
-
Times Record
Woolwich family sues Amazon over fatal highway crash
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.