AUBURN — Poland scored four runs on bases-loaded walks in the top of the sixth inning and held on for an 8-6 win over Gray-New Gloucester in a Western Maine Conference baseball season opener Thursday at Central Maine Community College.

Trailing 4-3, the Knights rallied after Gray-New Gloucester starter Ian Libby reached his pitch limit with one out and two runners on in the sixth. Poland drew five consecutive walks for a 7-4 lead.

Gray-New Gloucester grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first on a double by Austin Albert, singles by Anthony Prescott and Mike Sweeney and an outfield error.

Poland answered with a run in the second on a passed ball, then tied it in the third with the help of an RBI single by Hunter Gibson.

The Patriots then regained the lead with a run in the bottom of the third.

SOFTBALL

POLAND 16, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Olivia Rioux doubled twice and drove in five runs, leading the Knights over the Patriots in a season opener at Gray.

Gretchyn Paradis added three hits and three RBI, Gabbi Bolduc, Emma Bunyea, Emma Gagne and Atlantis Martin each hit a double, and Savannah Tash belted a triple for Poland. Martin was the winning pitcher, recording five strikeouts.

Maisie Lerette had two hits for the Patriots. Heather Nevells recorded a double.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

MARSHWOOD 13, CHEVERUS 8: Isabelle Young tallied four goals and set up two others, powering the Hawks to a win over the Stags in South Berwick.

Fiona Gillis also scored four goals. Serafina Melino added three goals and an assist, Lindley Gori scored twice, and Lauren Walker stopped 10 shots for Marshwood.

Cheverus was led by Riley O’Mara with four goals. Cash Mackenzie had two goals, Lucy Johnson and Georgia Nolan each scored once, and Meredith McKernan made seven saves.

MT. ARARAT 6, BRUNSWICK 5: Mallory Stuart’s goal with 24.8 seconds remaining in overtime gave the Eagles a win over the Dragons in a season opener at Topsham.

Maddie Kinney tallied three goals and Elsa Daulerio scored twice for Mt. Ararat.

Elizabeth Putnam got three second-half goals to help Brunswick force overtime. Kelsie Carter and Ella Gustafson scored in the first half.

SCARBOROUGH 16, BONNY EAGLE 0: Natalie Bilodeau racked up six goals and the Red Storm blanked the Scots in Scarborough.

Molly Henderson chipped in with three goals and two assists, and Meagan Donovan had two goals and four assists.

WELLS 16, ST. DOMINIC 5: Kayleigh Michaud-Nolan, Grace Ramsdell and Anna Woodward posted four goals apiece as the Warriors cruised past the Saints in Wells.

Ramsdell also had five assists, while Michaud-Nolan and Woodward each had three.

Emma Roy led St. Dom’s with three goals. Natalia Russel made two saves in net.

YARMOUTH 13, WINDHAM 4: Anya Powers notched five goals and two assists as the Clippers rolled past the Eagles in Yarmouth.

Nina Panozzo added four goals and an assist, and Sadie Carn recorded three goals and an assist.

Isabelle Bass got two goals for Windham.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

SCARBOROUGH 10, MARSHWOOD 3: Finn Pedersen scored four goals, Tae Delaware added three goals and an assist, and the Red Storm shut out the Hawks in the second half to pull away for a season-opening win at Scarborough.

Jeremiah Park chipped in with two goals and Jack Carlista also scored for Scarborough, which led 6-3 at halftime.

