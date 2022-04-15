Zach Johnston opened Greely’s season with a five-inning no-hitter as the Rangers beat Fryeburg Academy, 10-0, in a Western Maine Conference baseball game Friday in Cumberland.

Johnston, a 6-foot-5 left-hander who has signed with Wake Forest, struck out 11 and walked none, though he did hit two batters.

Max Cloutier paced Greely’s 14-hit attack with three doubles. Marky Axelsen had two doubles and a single, and Ryan Kolbin added a double and two singles.

SOFTBALL

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 8, GREELY 2: The Raiders broke open a close game with six unearned runs to beat the Rangers in Cumberland.

Fryeburg took the lead in the top of the first when Camden Jones doubled and scored on a single by Katie McIntyre.

After Jones singled home a run in the second, Greely got on the board in the bottom half when Maia Wright drew a bases-loaded walk.

Fryeburg, though, got two runs in the fourth on an error, a wild pitch and Brooke Emery’s RBI single. The Raiders then pulled away with three runs in the sixth, as Greely committed three errors and Emily Walker hit an RBI single.

Abby Ontengco went the distance on the mound for Fryeburg, allowing two runs on nine hits while striking out six.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

MORSE 12, ERSKINE ACADEMY 7: Owen Tucker scored four goals and Sam Prager and Lucas Hardwick each added three as Morse/Boothbay won a season opener in South China.

Casey Kirkpatrick led Erskine with four goals and two assists.