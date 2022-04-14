Maine School Administrative District 75 named Steven B. Connolly as its new superintendent at a board meeting on April 14.

The board unanimously tapped Connolly to lead the district. The school board said Connolly will sign a two-year contract with an annual salary of $145,000.

Robert Lucy has been serving as MSAD 75’s interim superintendent since July 2021.

Board Chairp Holly J. Kopp said Connolly fits many key qualities the district was looking for. She said he’s a solid collaborator, fiscally astute, creative and experienced.

Previously, Connolly was superintendent of North Berwick-based Maine School Administrative District 60 for eight years, leaving in November of 2019. He has also been a school principal, assistant principal, and a teacher throughout his career in education, said Kopp.

Connolly said there are many similarities and crossovers between his work at MSAD 60 with MSAD 75. He said he enjoys collaborating with students, staff and board members.

“I am so thrilled for this opportunity,” he said.

This story will be updated.

