Donald J. Simpson 1953 – 2022 DRESDEN – Donald J. Simpson, 68, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at his home in Dresden on Tuesday April 12, 2022. He was born in Allentown, Pa. on Dec. 10, 1953 to Donald L. Simpson and Patricia A. Ehrig-Simpson. After eight years serving in Germany as a U.S. Army medic, he graduated from USM with a nursing degree to continue his life-long journey of caring for others. His two-decades in healthcare led him to his true calling at VBA (Veterans’ Benefits Administration) Togus, where he spent another 20 years determinedly advocating for countless veterans to receive the full benefits they deserved. During that time he spent three years at the VA-US Embassy Manilla, Philippines, where he worked with Ex-Patriot Americans. Don retired in 2020 during the pandemic, yet couldn’t stay away from helping others and went back to volunteer at the hospital. His family is immensely proud of his work. He was predeceased by his parents; and survived by his wife, Julia Fleming Simpson, her children Brandon Jellison and wife Ugne Aleknaite-Jellison and their children Vytautas and Saule; Lucas Jellison and partner Hannah Corkum; Kyle Jellison and wife Moriah Jellison and their children William and Hannah; as well as his siblings Gary Simpson and wife Jan Reichert, sister, Samantha Cambron; sister, Stacy Frizzle-Edgerton and husband Jonathan Edgerton and Stacy’s daughters Daphne Frizzle, Juliet Frizzle and Violet Frizzle; and his niece, Mia Clark and her husband Neil Genel. Don was a family man through and through and enjoyed cooking, gatherings, working in the yard, running the geese off his pond and sharing his farm, food and good cheer with others. He was an extremely loving and generous man who gave unconditionally and hosted constantly. He was a mainstay of an extensive social group, “The Dresden Elders” and he will be missed by all who knew him. Visiting hours will be held at Kincer Funeral Home on Friday, April 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Lincoln County Humane Society or the Maine Veterans’ Home, (mainevets.org)

