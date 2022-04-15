Proposed town budget would equal flat tax rate

The tax rate will remain unchanged at $14.61 per $1,000 of real estate valuation and most property owners will not experience a tax increase if the proposed FY23 town budget passes, according to Town Manager Nathaniel Rudy. The proposal aired at an April 5 Town Council meeting does not include the ramifications of the school budget or county tax assessment. The presentation is on YouTube or a PDF can be seen on the town’s website at graymaine.org

Easter sunrise service A sunrise service will be held at First Congregational Church of Gray at 7 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 17, with the Rev. Stephen R. Carnahan presiding. All are invited to gather behind the Church Parish House at 5 Brown St.

Bean supper

A dine-in or takeout bean supper will be from 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at First Congregational Church of Gray. The menu includes two hot dogs, coleslaw, biscuit and either apple or blueberry pie for $10.

Call Carol West to reserve at 207-650-9093 The deadline to order is 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.

Parks & Rec news

Looking for a summer job? Gray-New Gloucester Recreation Departments are holding a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 30 upstairs at Gray Town Hall. Find out more about summer positions, fill out an application and get an interview.

Registration is now open for track and field for participants in pre-K to grade 6. From June 1 to July 13, coaches will help kids will learn and practice sprints, hurdles, relays, long jump and softball throw. The season will wrap up with a track meet for kids ages 7 and older and a family fun run for those 7 and younger. Visit grayme.myrec.com for more information.

Trivia Night

Trivia Night, a Project Graduation 2022 fundraiser, will be held at Birchwood Brewing, 19 Portland R0ad, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 3. Teams of three or four players may reserve a spot by calling 239-7242 or emailing [email protected]

For the birds

With many different biospheres at Libby Hill Forest, 50 Libby Hill Road, there are over 116 species of birds. The pond by the middle school is an eBird hotspot (see ebird.org/home) and an excellent place to improve your birding skills. Thayer Marsh is one of the largest inland heron colonies in Maine. Learn more about how to see them and check out the detailed birding guide to help you locate birds at libbyhill.org.

Nominate a volunteer

Nominations are being accepted until May 30 for the annual Gray Volunteer Awards. The recognition reflects the town’s unity and spirit of volunteerism and celebrates the many ways residents dedicate their time and energy to improving the town. Categories include Volunteer of the Year, Town Committee of the Year, Organization of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award and the Evelyn Morrill Durgin Award.

According to information provided by the town, Evelyn Durgin was “an unsolicited, tireless volunteer toward the care and upkeep of the Civil War Monument. The recipient of this award should exemplify the essence of Evelyn’s humility, dedication to and love for Gray.”

Nominations can be made at graymaine.org/nominate.

Festival vendors

Vendor applications for Gray’s sixth annual Wild Blueberry Festival are now being accepted via email at [email protected] The market at the festival will showcase Made in Maine arts, crafts and housewares; products from brick-and-mortar Gray businesses; and Gray-New Gloucester community and school groups. New vendors must send photos of their product(s) to minimize duplicating the items being sold.

The event will be held rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 13, behind Town Hall at 24 Main St.

Wildlife park hours

The Maine Wildlife Park is open seven days a week rain or shine, including holidays, through Nov. 11. The gates are open in the spring from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but visitors can continue enjoying the park until 6 p.m. Extended summer hours begin in June. Entrance fees can only be paid by cash or check, no cards. Children 2 and under get in free.

Learn more at mainewildlifepark.com.

School records

SAD 15 will be destroying special education records of students born in 1996. Former students and/or their guardians who would like records are urged to contact Connie Holland at 657-9602 or email her prior to June 14 at [email protected]

Marilyn Keating-Porcaro can be contacted at [email protected]

