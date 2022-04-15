JigJam are a multi-award-winning quintet from the heart of the midlands in Ireland. Blending traditional Irish music with bluegrass and Americana in a new genre which has been branded as ‘I-Grass’ (Irish-influenced bluegrass), their onstage energy along with their virtuosic musical ability has captivated audiences.

On Friday, April 29, Jigjam travels to Maine to perform at the historic Opera House in Boothbay Harbor.

Jamie McKeogh and Daithi Melia hail from Tullamore, County Offaly with County Tipperary-born Gavin Strappe completing the Irish members of the band. An injection of Scottish energy has been added since their last Opera House appearance, with the additions of Calum Morrison & Daniel Hunter rounding off the quintet. All five members grew up immersed in Irish traditional music and culture which is reflected by the band collectively achieving more than 20 All-Ireland titles at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann competitions.

The group as developed their own unique style of music influenced by American Folk music while staying true to their Irish roots. Described as ‘The best Irish group so far in bluegrass’ this sharply dressed outfit deliver an energy-fueled, foot-stomping live performance. All multi-instrumentalists, JigJam interchange between banjos, guitars, fiddles, mandolins and double bass onstage which creates an experience worth both hearing and watching.

Jigjam has made a huge impact on the Irish American circuit performing as a headline act at the world-renowned Telluride Bluegrass Festival and Milwaukee Irish Fest as well as touring various parts of the UK and Europe. “The words sparkling, innovative and infectious come first to mind, beyond that you get into an unadulterated display of accomplished musicianship, skill and talent’,” says Folkwords. “Here’s an Irish band that’s going to impact the world as hard as Clancy Brothers or U2 if they get only half a chance,” says Midwest Records while calling the group “Ireland’s Answer to New Grass Revival.”

Advance discounted tickets are $30 and available from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave., or by calling (207) 633-5159. Regular tickets are $35 and are available online at boothbayoperahouse.com and on the day of the performance. Doors open at 7 p.m., music starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Opera House currently requires all performers, staff, volunteers and audience members to have received the Covid vaccine or to have proof of a negative Covid test within 24 hours of the performance date. For additional information, contact the box office at (207) 633-5159.

