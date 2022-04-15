NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor homered from both sides of the plate to back another stingy start from newcomer Chris Bassitt, and the New York Mets routed the sloppy Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 in their home opener Friday.

Starling Marte launched a three-run shot in his first home game with the Mets, and Robinson Canó connected for the first time since September 2020 after serving his second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs last season. The Mets homered four times in their home opener for the first time.

Pete Alonso lofted a pair of early sacrifice flies for New York (6-2), which has the most wins in the majors. Travis Jankowski, subbing in center field after two Mets outfielders went on the COVID-19 injured list, had three hits.

Acquired from Oakland in a trade last month, Bassitt (2-0) allowed one run and two hits in six innings. He received a warm ovation from the sellout crowd of 43,820 as he walked off the mound at the end of his Citi Field debut.

The All-Star right-hander struck out six and walked two. He fanned eight over six innings of three-hit ball last Saturday in his initial outing for the Mets, a 5-0 win at Washington.

Advertisement

New York has won 11 in a row against the Diamondbacks at Citi Field, outscoring Arizona 68-21.

Before the game, the Mets placed Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha on the injured list after a coach tested positive for COVID-19.

Mets Manager Buck Showalter, without identifying the coach, confirmed that a member of his staff tested positive for the coronavirus and was absent Friday.

The team did not say whether Nimmo and Canha tested positive. Showalter would not say whether either player is vaccinated against COVID-19, but did acknowledge the rules for returning to the roster under baseball’s new labor agreement are different for players who are vaccinated versus those who aren’t.

To replace them on the active roster, the Mets recalled outfielder Nick Plummer from Triple-A Syracuse and selected infielder Matt Reynolds from Syracuse.

Advertisement

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »