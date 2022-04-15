Herb W. Freeman 1958 – 2022 BATH – Herb W. Freeman, 64, of Creekside Lane died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Bath on Jan. 23, 1958, a son of Donald A. A. and Madelyn (Holbrook) Freeman. He attended Bath Schools and Morse High School. He was employed planting trees all around the country. Herb excelled at clam digging and was a self-employed commercial fisherman. On April 11, 2012, he married Nora Brewster. In 1999 Herb began Kennebec Marine Service and sold the company in January of 2021. He was a member of the Rockwood Snowmobile Club. Herb loved hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. He is survived by his wife, Nora A. Freeman of Bath, one stepson, Parker Watson, and his fiancé Anastasi Swertz of Bath, two brothers, Ernie Freeman and his wife Margaret and Stephen Freeman and his wife Debra all of Phippsburg, three grandchildren, Pharrah Watson, Cloie Watson and Briar Watson, three nephews, Joe Freeman, Ben Freeman, and Derek Freeman and one niece, Stephanie Freeman. He was predeceased by his parents, Donald A. A. Freeman, and Madelyn Freeman. Visiting hours will be held from 4 – 7 p.m., on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Burial will be at Morningside Cemetery in Phippsburg at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bath Drivers Benevolent Association, 864 High Street, Bath, 04530. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath, 04530. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

Guest Book