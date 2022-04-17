One can barely think of a more admirable activity for high schoolers to conceive and implement than the Perspective Project described by columnist Bill Nemitz (March 27). Students invited well-informed adults to engage with them (virtually) to share perspectives on a variety of current topics, including police violence, presidential elections, climate change, racism and the pandemic. The goals were to gain information and equip themselves to become engaged citizens.

I find one aspect about the project troubling. Though likely not intentional, the choice of topics and guests suggests a somewhat left-leaning lens. Conspicuously missing from the guest list are Sen. Susan Collins or other Republican elected officeholders, potential supporters of Donald Trump or Paul LePage, perhaps a police chief or religious leader, anyone with “non-liberal” (I dislike these labels, but I think you see what I mean) viewpoints on currently prominent political issues.

I consider myself a moderate but have voted Democratic close to 100 percent of the time. I am suggesting that to truly equip oneself to contribute in solving our nation’s most vexing problems, we must acknowledge the diverse views held across our state and country. We need to challenge ourselves to see the world through multiple lenses, accept that our biases make it difficult to approach problem solving with an open mind, then listen to others who hold views different from our own with the intent to learn.

I wholeheartedly endorse and applaud the students who initiated the Perspective Project. An even more valuable exercise would include a broader list of topics and invitees to allow them to expand their own perspectives.

Dana Morris-Jones

Scarborough

Advertisement

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: