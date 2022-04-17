WESTBROOK – Jerry Scott Burton, 59, of Westbrook, passed away on April 12, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born May 22, 1962 to parents Jack and Hazel (Sawyer) Burton.

Growing up in Westbrook, Jerry had a long career at Sappi Mills and loved living life to the fullest; spending time with his family at his favorite place, up to camp in The Forks hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, and snowmobiling. Jerry loved supporting his son, Dylan in Westbrook sports: baseball, football, and Jukado.

Jerry was preceded by his parents Jack and Hazel Burton; and his brother, John Burton.

Jerry is survived by wife, Shelley Burton; and son, Dylan Burton; sisters Vicky Hall, Bonnie Welch; Jackie Farrington and her husband, Fred, and their kids Matt and Abbey; sister-in-law, Donna Burton; nephew, Steve Burton and his wife Ariana Burton and their daughter Maylee; niece, Stacy Dennison, her husband Jason and their children Merrick, Serenity and future son, Charles Jerry; bonus family, Richard and Mary Elizabeth Sullivan, Brooklyn and Calvin Brunette, and Henniker Foye.

Visiting hours will be held at Dolby Blais and Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook on Thursday, April 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday April 22 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with service starting at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook.

To express condolences or to participate in Jerry’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jerry’s name to the

Animal Welfare Society,

P.O. Box 43,

West Kennebunk, ME 04094.

