GORHAM – Joan Ruth Kittredge Fine, 94, of Gorham, formerly of Brookline and Sandwich, Mass., died peacefully on Thursday, March 31, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Martin Fine and beloved daughter of Elmer and Ruth (Gavett) Kittredge of South Portland.

Joan graduated from Maine Eye and Ear Infirmary in 1949 and Boston University in 1958. She was a registered nurse and nursing instructor at Mass General and then Lemuel Shattuck Hospital for 33 years. She had many life-long friends and students from her nursing career and will be remembered for her loyalty, dedication and sense of humor.

Joan was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her sister, Mary K. Jack and her sister-in-law, Reychelle Fine.

She is survived by sisters Patricia K. Powers of Cumberland and Claire Greer of Inverness, Fla., brothers Stephen Kittredge of South Portland and Scott Kittredge and Ann of Old Orchard Beach; also numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5 at Tifereth Israel Cemetery, 350 Grove St., W. Roxbury, Mass.

Guest Book