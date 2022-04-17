SCARBOROUGH – Sopheap Saing Phin, 64, of Scarborough, died peacefully on Monday, April 11, 2022 with her loving family by her side.

Born March 2, 1958 to Phim and Savinn (Meas) Saing. Sopheap, the oldest of six children was born and raised on farmland in Cambodia.

She wed her husband, Chhoeurth Phin, and while expecting their first born, fled their homeland during the Pol Pot Revolution in 1980. Sopheap gave birth to their first daughter, Sena, in 1981 while at a refugee camp in Thailand. With sponsorship from Joe and Sue Scully they were able to come to the United States and begin their new life in Portland, eventually settling in South Portland.

Sopheap and Chhoeurth were very grateful for their new beginning and worked very hard to build a bright future for their family. Employed at Maine Medical Center Laundry Service for 30-plus years, she was awarded employee of the month several times for her dedication to her job. She was greatly loved by all of her fellow employees.

During her free time Sopheap enjoyed cooking for her family and watching Cambodian movies. Prior to her husband’s passing she enjoyed going for walks and outings together. Her greatest love was the time she spent surrounded by family, especially her children and grandchildren who she greatly adored. Her grandchildren will miss their “Yey-Yey”. Sopheap will be remembered for her sweet beautiful smile, easy going personality and amazingly delicious egg rolls.

She was predeceased by her husband, Chhoeurth Phin in 2007. She is survived by two daughters, Sena Phin of Portland and Susan and her husband Will Blanche of Scarborough; four sisters, Rady and her husband Yoeuth Sim of South Portland, Sophal and her husband Vuthean Kan of France, Sophan and her husband Somnang Car of France, and Sophy and her husband Davuth Phoek of Cambodia, a brother, Sameun Saing of France; four grandchildren, Madison, Ethan, Carter, and Lucy Blanche of Scarborough.

A funeral service celebrating Sopheap’s life will be held on Thursday, April 21 at 12 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Burial will be private. To view Sopheap’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

