The town of Brunswick and its Recycling and Sustainability Committee are launching a new organics recycling initiative aimed at increasing residential food waste recycling.

Brunswick residents currently recycle approximately 200 tons of food waste annually through home composting and curbside collection. The town estimates that it can increase this figure to 400 tons per year with a three-pronged approach that is funded in part by a $19,311 waste diversion grant from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

This new initiative is focused on raising awareness and educating residents about the three ways that they can recycle their food waste in Brunswick: composting at home, signing up for curbside collection service provided by Garbage to Garden or bringing food waste to a drop-off site in town.

Diverting food waste from the traditional disposal methods of landfilling and incineration will help the town in two important ways. Brunswick will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions associated with solid waste disposal and the town anticipates saving an additional $17,000 in annual disposal fees by increasing its food waste recycling to 400 tons per year.

As part of this new initiative, the town hired Eliza Blood as an Organics Recycling intern in February, a recent graduate of Bates College. Through a series of community workshops and presentations this spring and summer, Blood will educate residents on how to take advantage of the organics recycling options that are available to them.

“I am excited to begin connecting with Brunswick residents,” Blood said in a press release, “and helping them discover how to recycle their food waste instead of throwing it away in their household trash.”

Later this spring, the town will offer two types of home composters for sale at a discounted price and will set up a second food waste drop-off site to further encourage residents to recycle their food waste.

“We are incredibly thankful to be a recipient of this solid waste diversion grant,” said Jay Astle, Brunswick’s Public Works director, “and we appreciate the Department of Environmental Protection’s support as we strive to increase food waste recycling in Brunswick.”

For more information about the town of Brunswick’s organics recycling initiative, visit brunswickme.org or call the Brunswick Public Works Department at (207) 725-6654.

