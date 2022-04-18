Robert Gorham, the retired 78-year-old Buxton firefighter who was killed last week when a gas explosion set fire to a home in Montville, will be laid to rest on Friday, April 29.

Visiting hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Buxton Fire Department’s Bar Mills station on Portland Road. Firefighter honors and last alarm will be at 7 p.m., according to Gorham’s obituary, which was posted on the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website.

Buxton Fire Chief Nathan Schools said in a Facebook post that Lieutenant Gorham retired from the Buxton Fire and Rescue Department in 2021 after serving there for 39 years.

“Bob was a fixture in Buxton, volunteering his time to many organizations including Buxton Fire and Rescue. He was one of those men that would drop anything to help someone in need,” Schools wrote.

Rocco Taddeo, 88, of Montville was found dead inside the house at 50 Darci Lane in Montville following the explosion on April 13. Gorham and 74-year-old Stuart Nichols were found outside the destroyed house. Nichols and Gorham were taken to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast and later Maine Medical Center in Portland, where they died April 14.

Nichols owned the house and Taddeo was a neighbor. A propane gas leak caused the explosion, according to fire investigators.

