The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the Westbrook Inn early Friday morning has been charged with operating under the influence and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Westbrook police, in a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page Monday, said 28-year-old Claire Boynton of Sanford has been charged in the crash that displaced residents of the inn.

Police allege that Boynton failed to stop for a stop sign at Warren Avenue’s intersection with Cumberland Street, drove onto the median, over a stop sign and into the front porch of the Westbrook Inn at 36 Cumberland St. at 1:35 a.m.

“The damage to the Westbrook Inn was extensive, and all residents had to be evacuated from the building,” Westbrook police said.

Boynton was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the Westbrook Fire Department said.

The crash severely damaged the front porch of the building, blocking its entrance.

All residents were evacuated safely and spent the night at the Westbrook Community Center. It was not immediately clear how many people required emergency shelter. The Westbrook Inn is a nine-unit apartment building.

