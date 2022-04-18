BATH — Keegan Shea had two hits with two RBI and Nathan Abbott pitched four strong innings for the Freeport baseball team in a 7-5 win over Morse on Monday.

Shea hit a two-run single during a five-run fifth inning that gave the Falcons (1-0) a 6-1 lead. Freeport added a run in the seventh, then held off a late rally in the bottom of the inning as Blaine Cockburn got a strikeout to end it.

Abbott struckout five and allowed a run, a walk and two hits.

Jason Bussy and Gavin Baillargeon each had two hits for the Shipbuilders (0-1).

