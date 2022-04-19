The Brunswick girls tennis team reached the pinnacle last spring by winning the Class A crown. Now, the Dragons enter this season looking for repeat success.

Here’s a look at some of the Midcoast tennis teams this spring:

BRUNSWICK

The Brunswick girls are poised to be a strong contender again this season.

“This year our competition looks as tough as any other year. We know that each match is important and we will take the season one match at a time,” said coach Mary Kunhardt. “We hope to be state champions again, but we know that it is not a given and our competition will make us work for it.”

Sophomore Coco Meserve returns, as do seniors Anna Barnes, Abbey Sharpe and Logan Brown. Barnes made it to the semifinals of the Maine Principals’ Association state singles tournament last year.

Sophomores Sadie Levy, Emily Davison and Hazel Goodwin also return to a deep and talented squad.

New to the team this year are juniors Shanon Flanagan and Helen Maher, along with freshman Beatrice Elmore and Isabel Leitzeill.

“We are well bonded as a team, we have a lot of strong players that have been playing year round and some players that are very athletic and eager to play,” Kunhardt said.

The boys finished 10-2 in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference and fell to Camden Hills in the Class A North semifinals.

Sophomore singles players Merrick Meardon and Jacob Scrapchansky return, as do the doubles teams of Alex Sharon/Felix Battler and Nic Ewert/Nathan Levy also return. Newcomer Michael Kenyon expects to contribute as a singles player.

Despite losing former No. 1 singles Calvin Doherty and No. 3 Issac Albaugh, coach Chris Leighton likes what he’s seen so far.

“We have strong singles players, experienced doubles players and a pool of players to fill any game vacancies when players cannot make it to a match,” said Leighton. “This is a strong, talented team that is only going to get better with match play. We are hoping for some great battles this spring.”

MORSE

The Morse girls return several formidable players, including No. 1 singles player Lora LaRochelle. Leona Croteau will compete at No. 2 singles, while Allie Reblin and Margo Cohen will play together for the first time at No. 1 doubles. Magen Hagerthy and Orlane Bognini will pair up at second doubles. Nastassja Deloge and Gwen Penetski could see important roles as well.

“We have some rising stars just starting out and learning the game, but expect to see some surprises from Morse girls tennis in the coming years,” said first-year coach Elyse Dana. “Overall, the girls are a collaborative bunch with a collectively great attitude. I expect the team to have a strong season.”

Morse boys coach Steve Boyce and the Shipbuilders returns 10 players to a program that went 5-6 regular last season and finished fifth in Class B South.

“We have several players with a strong competitive upside,” he said. “This is the fun (time) of a new season as we see just how much they’ve developed. Our schedule includes five matches against Class A teams, which be a challenge, but the positive attitude and competitive spirit of this group should serve us well as we go through the season.”

MT. ARARAT

Mt. Ararat Girls coach Sheila Bohlin is eager to start the season with a group of players she said is committed to the game.

“Commitment to playing their best tennis every time they step on the court and quick to help each other during drills,” Bohlin said.

Returning to the team this year are senior Barrett Thiboutot, juniors Piper Dedek, Lydia Monks and Sydney Dufresne, along with sophomores Alyssa Eaves and Avery Myrick.

Bohlin is also pleased with all of the newcomers, including seniors Maya Kaletka and Paige Gagne; junior Sydney Gagne; sophomores Sophie Shannon and Angeline Beede; and freshman Lydia Branson, Eleanor Young, Elisabeth Kelly, Addison Greenleaf and Mary Beal.

“Expecting the now more experienced seniors, juniors, and sophomores to improve our record, especially with the help of many new freshmen,” Bohlin said.

For the boys team, like Morse and Brunswick, Mt. Ararat has strength in its numbers.

“We have a lot of depth, everyone is challenging everyone in practice,” coach Jack Rioux said. “All 16 players will be fighting for the seven spots in our matches. We have a lot of experience back from last year’s team and a lot of players have been playing in the off season.”

Returning to the Eagles are: seniors Landon Weaver, Alex Liva, Ben Anderson and Nate Skofield; Junior Jackson Byrne; and sophomores Ethan Hanna and Ethan Palmer.

The team also has several promising newcomers out, including Tucker Wnek, Noah Fusco, Charles Scribner, and Saylor Timberlake, among others.

“We have a large group out and that is going to lead to a lot of competition in practice for spots in our matches. We can’t wait to see how we improve over the season and see where we are when playoffs come around,” Rioux said.

FREEPORT

In Freeport, both teams enter the season with new coaches. Ben Gideon takes over the boys program from longtime coach Jay Harper, while Jessica Mellon, along with help from Ed Bradley, will lead the girls.

The girls squad returns a number of athletes with Maria McLaughlin, Eliza Mellon and Natalie Unfricht all returning with experience. Unfricht will play at No. 1 singles, followed by Mellon and McLaughlin.

While there are some challenges ahead, Mellon likes the heart of her young student-athletes.

“A challenge that we are facing presently is that we have a few first-time players who are showing great potential, but who may have to play in a match before they think they’re ready,” said the first-year coach who is also assisted by John McFadden.

For the boys, senior Alek Gideon and sophomore Teo Steverlynck-Horne will compete for the No. 1 and No. 2 spots while doubles players Brian Brogan, Gage King, Andrew Morrissey and Everett Sawyer will give the Falcons depth. Some newcomers to the team this year are William Dunham, Gordon Foye, Joseph Lodato, Ian Smith and Oscar Tieman.

