Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary is accepting donations for its annual Grand & Glorious Yard Sale.

Donations of gently used goods will be accepted Saturdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon through May 14. Contributors may drop off donated goods at Merrymeeting Plaza, 147 Bath Road, Brunswick, between Pet Smart and Bed, Bath & Beyond.

The sale returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic May 20-22 at Merrymeeting Plaza. The community event will feature two shops featuring new and gently used donated merchandise including furniture, jewelry and housewares.

For more information, including a full list of donated items that cannot be accepted, visit midcoasthealth.com/auxiliary/.

