Debbie Gagnon, one of Red’s Eats owners, holds one of their famous lobster rolls on Monday, April 18. Maria Skillings / The Times Record

Christian Rivera, left, and Kaley Williams from Boston, stand in line outside, Red’s Eats on Monday, April 18.  Maria Skillings / The Times Record

Famous for its lobster rolls, Red’s Eats in Wiscasset opened April 18 for its 2022 season.

Owned by the Gagnon family in Wiscasset, Red’s Eats has been voted best lobster roll on numerous best-of lists and put into Trip Advisor’s Hall of Fame.

Kaley Williams and Christian Rivera drove up from Boston to celebrate Rivera’s birthday. Williams originally from Florida and Rivera originally from Atlanta both agreed that Maine has the best seafood on the east coast. Waiting in line for 30 minutes was worth the wait they said.

Mary Miller from Florida had to try Red’s Eats fried fish. Maria Skillings / The Times Record

