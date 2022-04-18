Famous for its lobster rolls, Red’s Eats in Wiscasset opened April 18 for its 2022 season.
Owned by the Gagnon family in Wiscasset, Red’s Eats has been voted best lobster roll on numerous best-of lists and put into Trip Advisor’s Hall of Fame.
Kaley Williams and Christian Rivera drove up from Boston to celebrate Rivera’s birthday. Williams originally from Florida and Rivera originally from Atlanta both agreed that Maine has the best seafood on the east coast. Waiting in line for 30 minutes was worth the wait they said.
