BATH, Maine — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is making her first public appearance since contracting COVID-19 earlier this month.
The Maine Republican is visiting Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works with the the Navy’s top officer on Monday.
She and Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, are touring the future USS Carl M. Levin and visiting crew members.
Collins was the third member of Maine’s congressional delegation to test positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic. Her office announced April 7 that she was working remotely after receiving a positive test.
The shipyard visit comes little more than a week after shipyard President Dirk Lesko abruptly resigned. No reason was given for his departure.Advertisement
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
We Love Sales and Fairs: April 21
-
Kennebunk Post
Obituary – Joyce Worster
-
The Maine Forecast
A storm Tuesday will bring rain, wind and late-season snow
-
Local & State
COVID hospitalizations hold steady in Maine
-
Sports
Kenya’s Evans Chebet wins Boston Marathon in its return to Patriots Day
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.