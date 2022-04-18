Craft show at USM – Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Costello Sports Complex, Campus Avenue, University of Southern Maine Gorham campus. Annual fundraiser for field hockey, women’s and men’s soccer and volleyball programs, with handcrafted products by artisans from around Maine and New England. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or of a negative test within 72 hours is required. For more information, contact [email protected], or call 780-5430.

Indoor yard sake – Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion Post 197, 300 Conant St. (Route 25), Westbrook. Sponsored by the post auxiliary. Tables are available to rent for $15, For rentals or more information, contact Auxiliary President Cathy Clements at [email protected]

“Color of Memory” yard sale – Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24, noon to 6 p.m., 22 Foster St., Westbrook. Neighborhood “yard sale” featuring items from artist-in-residence Amy Stacey Curtis’s exhibition “The Color of Memory” at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham. By donation; more at usm.maine.edu.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: