Bath
Tues. 4/26 5 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee 450 Oak Grove Ave.
Wed. 4/27 4 p.m. Transportation Committee City Hall
Brunswick
Mon. 4/25 7:30 p.m. Village Review Board Town Hall/Zoom
Tues. 4/26 5 p.m. Recycling and Sustainability Committee
Tues. 4/26 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 4/27 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 4/27 6 p.m. Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 4/28 5 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 4/28 6:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop Town Hall/Zoom
Harpswell
Tues. 4/26 4 p.m. Marine Resources Committee
Thur. 4/28 6 p.m. Select Board
Topsham
Fri. 4/22 8 a.m. Memorial Day Parade Meeting Russell Room
Mon. 4/25 6 p.m. Select Board/Energy Committee Russell Room
Tues. 4/26 4:30 p.m. Energy Committee Conference Room
Wed. 4/27 6 p.m. Charter Commission Russell Room
Fri. 4/28 8 a.m. Memorial Day Parade Meeting Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
