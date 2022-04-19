Bath

Tues.  4/26  5 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee  450 Oak Grove Ave.

Wed.  4/27  4 p.m.  Transportation Committee  City Hall

Brunswick

Mon.  4/25  7:30 p.m.  Village Review Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  4/26  5 p.m.  Recycling and Sustainability Committee

Tues.  4/26  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  4/27  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  4/27  6 p.m.  Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  4/28  5 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  4/28  6:30 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Tues.  4/26  4 p.m.  Marine Resources Committee

Thur.  4/28  6 p.m.  Select Board

Topsham

Fri.  4/22  8 a.m.  Memorial Day Parade Meeting  Russell Room

Mon.  4/25  6 p.m.  Select Board/Energy Committee  Russell Room

Tues.  4/26  4:30 p.m.  Energy Committee  Conference Room

Wed.  4/27  6 p.m.  Charter Commission  Russell Room

Fri.  4/28  8 a.m.  Memorial Day Parade Meeting  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

