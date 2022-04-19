HUDSON, Mass. – Esther Frances (Gorecki) Sedzia, 91, died on Monday, April 11, 2022, at her home in Hudson, Mass., peacefully with her family by her side.

Esther was born in 1930 in Buffalo, N.Y., to Jean (Treziak) Gorecki and Stephen Gorecki (Miller). She was raised in Buffalo N.Y. amongst her many cousins and friends with whom she shared a childhood full of fun and adventure. Esther attended secretarial school at Bryant and Stratton College.

She married Robert “Bob” Paul Sedzia of Buffalo, N.Y. on May 14, 1955. The two shared a beautiful marriage of 58 years. Esther and Bob raised their family in West Seneca, N.Y., Grand Island, N.Y., and finally settled in Sudbury, Mass. for 45 years, where they were devoted parishioners of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Esther was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. From 2000 to 2010 she dedicated her life to caring for her aging husband, Bob, the love of her life.

Esther and her family summered in Boothbay Harbor for 40 years. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren swim in West Harbor Pond. She liked to collect sea glass at Ocean Point and always had time for mini-golfing and rum-raisin ice cream at the Dolphin Mini Golf.

Esther was passionate about sports, especially the Boston Red Sox and Celtics, New England Patriots, and her hometown favorite, the Buffalo Bills. Esther loved to play cards, especially Rummy 500, taking on family and friends with grace and humor. (She usually won, even into her 90s.)

Esther was selfless and she generously gave her family time and endless love. Without concern for herself, she always encouraged and supported her family.

Esther leaves behind four children, Karen Lyons and her husband Robert “Bob” of Wayland, Mass., Kim Palli and her husband William “Bill” of Richmond, Paul Sedzia and his wife Lucia of Southborough, Mass., and Gail Monique and her husband Mark of Framingham, Mass.

She was a caring grandmother to 12, including Adam Lyons (Anne), Nicole Lyons (Ben Bulkeley), Christopher Lyons (Meaghan), Russell Lyons (Alexis), Eric Lyons (Elise), Margarita Palli, Vlad Palli, Hunter Palli, Andrew Sedzia, Cory Monique (Rachael), Ryan Monique, and Abby Monique. She also leaves behind six great-grandchildren (and two more on the way).

Additionally, Esther is survived by her sister-in-law, Rosemarie D’Arcy of Uncasville, Conn.; nephew, Christopher D’Arcy, his wife Victoria and their children; and many other cherished family members, cousins, and friends.

Esther was predeceased by her husband, Robert; and her granddaughter, Catherine Sedzia.

Visiting hours will be held between 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, at Duckett Funeral Home of J.S. Waterman and Sons in Sudbury, Mass. A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 25, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Sudbury, Mass., followed by burial at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Sudbury Mass.

