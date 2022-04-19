GIRLS

Anna Barnes, Brunswick senior: A quarterfinalist in the state singles tournament last spring, Barnes returns at No. 2 for the defending Class A state champion Dragons. She was 13-1 in team competition as a junior.

Olivia Cutone, Kennebunk freshman: As a 12-year-old, Cutone won the open women’s division of the Betty Blakeman Memorial Tournament in 2019. Last spring, her brother George won the Maine Principals’ Association’s boys’ singles title as a freshman, and she likely will be the top seed among girls.

Abby Emerson, Gorham senior: Emerson did not lose a match in team competition last spring. Unseeded in the MPA singles tournament, she advanced to the Round of 16 before falling to the fourth seed.

Caroline Gentile, Cape Elizabeth senior: Playing No. 2 singles last spring, Gentile went 10-1 to help the Capers win the Class B South regional crown. She advanced to the Round of 16 in the singles tournament before falling to eventual champion Sofia Mavor of Yarmouth.

Jenna Lederer, Portland senior: Lederer returns at No. 1 singles for the Bulldogs after going 10-3 in team competition last spring. In the state singles tournament, she advanced to the Round of 32 before falling to the 10th seed.

Coco Meserve, Brunswick sophomore: Meserve returns at No. 1 singles after leading Brunswick to the Class A state title. As the seventh seed in the state singles tournament, she reached the Round of 16.

Olivia Nixon, Lincoln Academy junior: Nixon went 10-1 in team competition last spring and the one loss was by forfeit after she rolled an ankle. She fell in three sets to the 11th seed in the second round of the singles tournament.

Amber Woods, Scarborough junior: Woods enjoyed a 13-1 season in team competition and led the Red Storm to the regional semifinals. As the fifth seed in the state singles tournament, she advanced to the quarterfinal round.

Emma Lindsey, Greely sophomore: Lindsey was one of three Rangers to reach the Round of 32 in in the state singles tournament. She started last spring at No. 1 singles, dropped to No. 3 in mid-May, and returns to the top of the Greely’s ladder this year.

Sadie Yentsch, Kennebunk senior: Yentsch led the Rams to the Class A South finals as the No. 1 singles player. Unseeded in the singles tournament, she reached the Round of 32 before falling in three sets to Barnes, the ninth seed.

BOYS

Will Best, Yarmouth junior: Best moves up one rung to No. 1 singles for the defending Class B state champion Clippers. He reached the Round of 16 in the state singles tournament.

Leif Boddie, Greely senior: A semifinalist and top seed in the 2021 singles state tournament, Boddie was unbeaten in team competition for the Class B South runner-up Rangers.

George Cutone, Kennebunk sophomore: Cutone has yet to lose a high school match. He is the defending singles state champion and led Kennebunk to the program’s first Class A state title.

Ezra LeMole, Camden Hills senior: LeMole has been seeded among the top 10 in the singles state tournament twice. He reached the Round of 16 last spring and the Round of 32 as a freshman. His only loss in team competition came to Cutone in the Class A state finals.

Terry Ma, Thornton Academy freshman: Ma takes over at No. 1 singles from Kohei Sato for the Golden Trojans. Coach Andy Carlson said Ma has a lot of variety in his game, uses angles well and can construct points and mix shots when necessary.

Peter Rinehart, Greely senior: A second-team Western Maine Conference all-star, Rinehart returns to give the Rangers a potent one-two punch at the top of their singles lineup. He was 9-5 last spring in team competition.

Henry Kerr, Waynflete junior: Kerr is coming off a 10-2 season at No. 3 singles for the 13-time defending Class C state champions. He moves up to No. 1 singles for the Flyers.

Kohei Sato, Thornton Academy junior: Sato slides into second singles after going 8-4 at No. 1 last spring for a Thornton squad that lost only to Class A state champ Kennebunk. Sato reached the Round of 32 in singles.

Will Smith, Kennebunk senior: Playing at No. 2 singles for the Rams last spring, Smith went unbeaten as Kennebunk rolled to a 16-0 record and the Class A state championship.

Sam Yoon, Falmouth freshman: Shades of of two-time singles state champion Nick Forester (Falmouth Class of 2019), Yoon hits forehands off either wing. He appears likely to be a factor in the singles tournament.

