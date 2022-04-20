A resident of Waldo County died from Powassan, an uncommon tick-borne virus, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. It is at least the second Powassan death in Maine.

The symptoms of Powassan can greatly vary in severity — from no symptoms at all, to fevers, to infection of the brain, to death. Many people infected with the virus do not have any symptoms at all, according to the U.S. CDC. But approximately 10 percent of people with severe Powassan die and half of the survivors of the severe disease suffer from long-term health problems, the agency says.

There is currently no medication for treating Powassan, but people with the severe disease are often hospitalized and receive support for breathing, hydration and reducing brain swelling.

The Powassan virus is spread to people when a black-legged tick, or deer tick, that has been infected with the disease bites a human. Ticks contract the disease by feeding on deer, rodents or other animals that have the virus in their blood.

The Powassan virus is rare, but the number of reporter Powassan cases has increased in recent years, according to the U.S. CDC. Powassan cases are most frequent in the northeast and the Great Lakes region and from late spring to mid-fall — ticks’ most active season.

The state CDC says the best way to avoid tick-borne disease is to prevent tick bites by using caution in tick habitats — primarily areas with tall grass and other wooded or bushy areas, using bug spray or repellant and checking for ticks every day, among other things.

