Gov. Janet Mills signed a $1.2 billion supplemental budget Wednesday that includes the distribution of $850 checks to most Maine residents.

The Legislature overwhelmingly passed the budget package Tuesday and Mills issued a statement at the time praising the package. Because it had the support of more than two-thirds of all lawmakers, the budget goes into effect immediately and the relief checks could begin arriving in June.

“Maine people are our greatest asset, and this strong, bipartisan, and fiscally responsible budget delivers for them,” Mills said. “This budget is a victory for Maine people, a victory for our economy, and a victory for our future.”

Maine is in the middle of a two-year budget cycle, which usually keeps the changes to the proposed state spending plan to a minimum. But a projected surplus created by federal funding and increased tax revenues meant the Legislature had to decide how to use an additional $1.2 billion.

The bipartisan budget package includes an $850 check to most Mainers. Individuals who earn up to $100,000 a year and households that earn up to $200,000 a year are eligible.

The $850 direct payments, which could start going out in June, would return $729 million of the state’s surplus to 857,000 Mainers, including senior citizens and disabled residents who do not file tax returns.

The checks were a central part of Mills’ original budget proposal, although the amount of the checks increased as state officials increased the revenue forecasts.

