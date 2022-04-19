State lawmakers gave their initial approval to a $1.2 billion state budget package late Tuesday afternoon.

The House rejected three amendments and voted 119-16 in favor of a spending plan that was unanimously approved by the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee late last week. The Senate voted to advance the budget bill, LD 1995, under the hammer, with no debate.

The budget package will now return to the House for an enactment vote and, if approved, to a final vote in the Senate. Budget bills are submitted as emergency bills that require the support of two-thirds of both chambers in order to take effect immediately after being signed by the governor.

Maine is in the middle of a two-year budget cycle, but a projected surplus in revenues from federal funding and increased tax revenues meant the Legislature has to decide how to use an additional $1.2 billion.

Rep. Teresa Pierce, D-Falmouth, told fellow House members the committee’s proposal will seize the opportunity of the surplus to “help Mainers prosper while tackling big issues facing our communities head-on.” She repeatedly emphasized the plan’s bipartisan support.

Advertisement

“Over the course of the last two years, this body has been a responsible, cautious steward of our state budget,” Pierce said. “As Mainers came together to weather the storm of the pandemic, we put strong financial measures in place to ensure that our communities had the resources they need.”

Fellow committee member, Rep. Sawin Millett, R-Waterford, talked about the compromises that led to the unanimous report, which “didn’t come easily,” especially agreement on what to do with the state’s unexpected and unprecedented $1.2 billion surplus.

“There is something in here for all of us, and there is also something to dislike,” he said. “The message we are sending to our population, I think, is a clear one. We took in a lot of money that we didn’t expect to get. We’re giving relief to those of you who have struggled.”

The House preserved the highest-profile line item in the budget bill – the $850 check to Mainers – with the expanded income limit adopted by the committee. Under current terms, individuals who earn up to $100,000 a year and households that earn up to $200,000 a year are eligible.

The $850 direct payments, which could start going out in June, would return $729 million of the state’s surplus to 857,000 Mainers, including senior citizens and disabled residents who do not file tax returns. Check amounts have gone up along with the projected surplus, from $500 to $750 to $850.

Advertisement

The second-year budget, or supplemental, is usually an easier lift than the adoption of the full biennial budget. It focuses on minor line-item adjustments and the financing of emergency bills adopted by the off-year legislature. But the unexpected revenue surplus makes this an unusual year.

Republicans have pushed for a mix of tax cuts and taxpayer refund checks. Gov. Janet Mills took a page out of the Republican playbook and earmarked about half of the surplus for what she initially described as COVID-19 relief checks, but has since dubbed inflation relief checks.

She has faced some criticism from progressives in her own party who wanted the surplus to be spent on the most vulnerable Mainers, either by capping the relief checks at working-class levels or funding more projects that benefit them, like affordable housing.

The three rejected amendments included:

• a proposal by Rep. Laurel Libby, R-Auburn, to eliminate the free community college program and the electric vehicle rebate program, and reduce PFAS testing and relief funds suspend the gas tax, among other changes, in order to fund an 8-month suspension of the gas tax

Advertisement

• a proposal by Rep. Sophia Warren, I-Scarborough, to reduce the amount of revenue surplus to be returned to taxpayers through $850 direct checks by $100 million to fund climate change projects

• a proposal by Rep. Kathy Javner, R-Chester, to make cuts throughout the budget to fund a yearly cost-of-living adjustment of 4.9% for MaineCare reimbursement rates for center-based community support services.

These amendments were all rejected under the hammer, without roll call votes.

The budget bill leaves the rest of Gov. Janet Mills’ proposed spending plan mostly intact, including $12 million to increase childcare worker pay by $200 a month, $20 million to make community college free, and $30 million to keep the state’s commitment to cover 55 percent of public education costs.

It still includes a $60 million relief fund to pay for testing, income replacement and buyouts for farmers dealing with forever chemicals, or PFAS, left behind by fertilizer made up of state-licensed sludge. The chemicals pose significant human health risks, including cancer.

Advertisement

It increases the Budget Stabilization Fund to more than $500 million, the first time in state history that the “rainy day fund” has surpassed a half billion dollars, and provides $100 million to the Department of Transportation to fix roads and bridges.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: