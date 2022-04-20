Maine State Music Theatre will host its Amazing Technicolor Yard Sale to help raise funds for its first full season since the start of the pandemic.

The event will offer treasure seekers and bargain hunters an array of used items from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30. Admission is free.

“This is a yard sale like no other you have been to!” said Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark. “It is huge and filled with all sorts of exciting things. It really offers a kaleidoscope of riches!”



The event will take place at MSMT’s 22 Elm St. facilities, where five large rooms are filled to the brim with furniture, rugs, sports equipment, electronics, home and holiday décor, china, glassware, fine art, antiques and vintage objects.

“The idea for the sale was born of a wish to do more financially for MSMT after two such difficult years,” said David Mosley, who together with Deborah Peet have chaired the project. “While neither of us had more dollars to donate, we could give of our time. It snowballed from there.”



A special preview night from 5-7:30 p.m. on April 28, will allow customers an opportunity to purchase goods before the official sale officially opens on Saturday. There is a $20 entry fee for that night. And if shopping whets the appetite, Chef (and MSMT actor) John Edmonds will be serving homemade clam, seafood and specialty chowders for purchase at the event with proceeds benefiting MSMT.



Clark hopes the sale will be just the first of a series of events and productions that “say to the community and to the world ‘MSMT is back celebrating live musical theatre in all its colorful splendor.’”



