Amid Freeport’s push to become a center for the arts, not just Bean boots and outlet stores, the newly renovated Meetinghouse Arts will host the musical world premiere of, “The Secret Princess,” produced by the Snowlion Repertory Company.

“Freeport was hungry for this venue,” said Snowlion Production Director Margit Ahlin.

Meetinghouse Arts is a 200-seat performance hall, gallery and meeting space. The building is a project of the Arts and Cultural Alliance, tasked with expanding access to arts and culture, connecting with the community and amplifying creative elements throughout the area, according to the group’s website.

Ahlin’s husband, business partner and show Director Al D’Andrea, said this is their second show at Meetinghouse Arts.

The Snowlion Repertory Company first performed at Meetinghouse Arts in October of 2021 with its sold-out one-woman show, “My Witch,” about Margaret Hamilton. Ahlin and D’Andrea were planning on producing “The Secret Princess” in the spring of 2021, but COVID-19 forced them to postpone.

“The Secret Princess” is a new musical comedy based off of Mark Twain’s short story, “A Medieval Romance.”

Ahlin said they chose to adapt this story because they were intrigued by the fact that Twain didn’t write an ending. “He couldn’t figure out how to get his characters out of the story, ” said Ahlin.

“The Secret Princess” was written by Thomas Adams and MK Wolfe, with music direction by Betty McIntyre and choreography by Vanessa Winefield Beyland. The show will be led by a three-piece band consisting of a violin, piano and flute.

The show is set in Germany 1221, where young Duke Conrad harbors a secret. The duke has been disguised as a boy since birth by his mother, causing a slew of romantic complications, according to Snowlion Repertory’s Facebook page.

D’Andrea said the musical comedy is a Medieval romp with joyful exuberance and a love triangle that creates six possible endings to the play. The fate of the play will depend on two votes from the audience and one from the characters on stage. The first vote will be taken by a show of hands from the audience, the second will be made by the characters on stage and the final vote will be determined by a round of applause from the patrons.

The play touches upon gender identity and justice versus the law, said D’Andrea.

“Universally, people struggle with understanding who they are and the freedom to express who they are,” added Ahlin.

For 12 years Ahlin and D’Andrea strive to create relevant shows. They said past shows include one concerning the vote to eliminate panhandlers on the medians in Portland. While another play was about a lost sock, looking for his match, which was accepted into the New York Children’s Musical Theater Festival.

“We seek to do newly imagined works of cultural, ethical, and spiritual value,” said Ahlin.

“It’s a nice way to come out of the pandemic. I hope it brings some joy and laughter,” said D’Andrea.

The two-hour show will play April 29 – May 8, with a mask mandate in place at Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St. in Freeport.

For tickets and showtimes, visit snowlionrep.org/tickets/.

