The South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Rotary, in partnership with the South Portland Parks, Recreation & Waterfront Department, will host SpringFest on May 21.

The event is a replacement for the Rotary’s annual WinterFest event, which was canceled earlier this year because of a snowstorm.

Attendees can expect an array of activities, performances and food.

The event will be held at Millcreek Park and the surrounding area from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

