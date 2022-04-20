The South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Rotary, in partnership with the South Portland Parks, Recreation & Waterfront Department, will host SpringFest on May 21.
The event is a replacement for the Rotary’s annual WinterFest event, which was canceled earlier this year because of a snowstorm.
Attendees can expect an array of activities, performances and food.
The event will be held at Millcreek Park and the surrounding area from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
