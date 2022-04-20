A controversial project that Maine fishermen feared would harm the state’s lobster industry suffered a setback this week when a state agency terminated American Aquafarms’ application to operate a massive industrial fish farm in Frenchman Bay.

Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher notified American Aquafarms of his decision to terminate the lease application on Tuesday, said Jeff Nichols, spokesman for the DMR.

American Aquafarms was proposing to raise 66 million pounds of Atlantic salmon annually at two 15-pen sites in Frenchman Bay, between Bar Harbor and Gouldsboro, with each pen encompassing 60 acres.

Nichols said DMR cited two issues with American Aquafarms’ application.

First, Keliher said, the Norwegian-based company failed to find a proper source for its fish eggs. Keliher said the hatchery listed in the application, Aquabounty in Newfoundland, is not on Maine’s list of qualified egg sources.

American Aquafarms also failed to demonstrate that the proposed source of eggs satisfied genetic requirements mandated by state law, Keliher said.

Advertisement

“They were unable to provide the required information about fish health and genetics,” Nichols said.

The issues raised by the commissioner are not new, Nichols added. The DMR notified the company in September that they needed to be addressed.

After giving the company eight months to come up with an acceptable solution, Keliher decided to terminate the lease application, which would have granted American Aquafarms permission to raise salmon at the site for 20 years. American Aquafarms can re-apply for the lease.

“They would have to start from scratch,” a process Nichols said could take two or three years.

In its application, American Aquafarms would gradually increase production over time, eventually producing 30,000 metric tons of salmon for domestic United States markets. The total investment in the project was estimated at $300 million.

Advertisement

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: