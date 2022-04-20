BOSTON — Raimel Tapia hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a five-run second inning for his first RBI this season, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 6-1 Wednesday night.

UP NEXT WHO: Toronto Blue Jays (Gausman 0-1) at Boston Red Sox (Houck 1-0) WHEN: 1:35 p.m. Thursday TELEVISION: NESN

Jose Berrios (1-0) won for the first time in three starts this season, allowing one run and eight hits in six innings with six strikeouts and one walk. He lowered his ERA from 11.81 to 6.35.

Left-hander Tim Mayza got two outs while allowing two hits, and right-handers Trevor Richards and Julian Merryweather combined for 2 1/3 hitless innings.

Nick Pivetta (0-3) gave up five runs, seven hits and four walks in four innings. His ERA rose from 9.39 to 10.03, and the 29-year-old Canadian right-hander failed to reach the fifth inning for his second straight start.

J.D. Martinez had an RBI single in the first that drove in Rafael Devers, who had doubled. Martinez left with left adductor tightness after doubling to lead off the third.

Matt Chapman singled leading off the second, and Tapia homered to right for a 2-1 lead. Pivetta walked Santiago Espinal on a full count and Alejandro Kirk on four pitches, and Cavan Biggio’s single loaded the bases.

George Springer hit a sacrifice fly, and Bo Bichette followed with a two-run single for a 5-1 lead.

Espinal added a seventh-inning sacrifice fly. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Tapia stole bases in the inning after Toronto entered with three this season.

NOTES: The Red Sox honored former second baseman Jerry Remy in a pregame ceremony. Remy, a native of Somerset, Massachusetts, made his major league debut with the California Angels in 1975 before spending more than 40 years with the Red Sox organization as a player, coach and broadcaster. He died on Oct.r 30 after a lengthy battle with lung cancer. Former Red Sox teammates Fred Lynn, Dwight Evans, Bob Stanley, Rick Burleson and Hall of Famers Jim Rice, Dennis Eckersley and Carl Yastrzemski were in attendance. … C Christian Vazquez was reinstated from the COVID-19 related injury list, where he was placed before Monday’s game. C Ronaldo Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Worcester. … 2B Trevor Story was hit on the helmet by a Berrios pitch in the third inning but stayed in the game.