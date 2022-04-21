WINDHAM – Susan Beth Norton, 60, of Windham, died peacefully on Thursday, March 31, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.Susan was born on Dec. 19, 1961 in Fort Knox, Ky. to Alonzo Richard and Rebecca Mary Mills. She has three children, Patrick Norton of Gorham, Charles Norton of Saco, Emily Dixon of Raymond. She also has three grandchildren.Susan was the kindest, most caring, and empathetic person anyone has ever known. She was the epitome of self-sacrifice and gave everything she had for others. As the wife of a career Navy officer, Susan absolutely excelled at the Herculean challenge of raising three children alone for significant periods of time. Aside from her children, Susan’s grandchildren were her greatest joy in life (and she was theirs). Susan was also a consummate people-person who loved her work in areas such as teaching and handling customer issues for LLBean. She will be sorely missed. Susan was preceded in death by her father; niece, Elizabeth Mills; sister-in-law, Laura Mills. She is survived by her mother; her three children; her three children-in-law; her five siblings; her three grandchildren.Dennett. Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with her arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the American Cancer Society.

