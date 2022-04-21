FOOTBALL

NFL: Daryle Lamonica, the deep-throwing quarterback who won two AFL Player of the Year awards and led the Oakland Raiders to their first Super Bowl appearance, has died. He was 80.

The Fresno County Sherriff’s Office said Lamonica passed away at his Fresno home on Thursday morning. The death is considered to be from natural causes.

In his six seasons as a starter for the Raiders, Lamonica was one of the most prolific passers in the game, leading pro football with 145 TD passes – 24 more than second-place Fran Tarkenton. His 16,006 yards passing ranked third from 1967-72.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Gonzaga stars Chet Holmgren and Andrew Nembhard announced that they will enter the NBA draft.

Holmgren, a 7-1 freshman who averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks, is expected to be a top five pick. Nembhard, a point guard who averaged 11.9 points and 5.8 assists, is projected as a likely second-round pick.

• Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe will enter the NBA draft and be evaluated while maintaining his collegiate eligibility after not playing last season with the Wildcats.

Several NBA mock drafts have projected the 6-foot-6 Sharpe as a possible top-10 selection this summer. Sharpe, who had been considered the consensus No. 1 overall NCAA prospect of the 2022 class, enrolled in January and practiced with Kentucky but didn’t play.

GOLF

LPGA: Nasa Hataoka and Emily Kristine Pedersen shared the lead at 4-under 67 among the early starters in the first round of the DIO Implant LA Open in Los Angeles.

Sei Young Kim and So Yeon Ryu were a stroke back along with Jennifer Song, Haylee Harford, Janie Jackson and Dewi Weber.

PGA: Patrick Cantlay holed a 25-foot eagle putt early and chipped in from 40 feet for birdie late while Xander Schauffele contributed six birdies of his own, and their three straight birdies to close the opening round gave them a 13-under 59 in fourballs to lead the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Their score set a tournament record since the Zurich Classic switched to team play in 2017. They had a one-shot lead over the team of Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Johannes Veerman and Tapio Pulkkanen shot 6-under 64 to share the early lead at the ISPS Handa Championship in La Pineda, Spain.

They were tied with Hennie Du Plessis and Shiv Chawrasia, who didn’t finish their opening rounds because of darkness. They both had two holes remaining.

TENNIS

SERBIA OPEN: Top-ranked Novak Djokovic dug deep for the second match in a row to reach the semifinals with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Miomir Kecmanovic in Belgrade, Serbia.

STUTTGART OPEN: U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu defeated Tamara Korpatsch 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 in Germany to set up a quarterfinal against top-ranked Iga Swiatek.

It will be the 19-year-old Raducanu’s first match against a top-10 opponent.

BARCELONA OPEN Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas closed out his rain-delayed opening match with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 win over Ilya Ivashka.

