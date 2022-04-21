FOOTBALL
NFL: Daryle Lamonica, the deep-throwing quarterback who won two AFL Player of the Year awards and led the Oakland Raiders to their first Super Bowl appearance, has died. He was 80.
The Fresno County Sherriff’s Office said Lamonica passed away at his Fresno home on Thursday morning. The death is considered to be from natural causes.
In his six seasons as a starter for the Raiders, Lamonica was one of the most prolific passers in the game, leading pro football with 145 TD passes – 24 more than second-place Fran Tarkenton. His 16,006 yards passing ranked third from 1967-72.
COLLEGES
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Gonzaga stars Chet Holmgren and Andrew Nembhard announced that they will enter the NBA draft.
Holmgren, a 7-1 freshman who averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks, is expected to be a top five pick. Nembhard, a point guard who averaged 11.9 points and 5.8 assists, is projected as a likely second-round pick.Advertisement
• Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe will enter the NBA draft and be evaluated while maintaining his collegiate eligibility after not playing last season with the Wildcats.
Several NBA mock drafts have projected the 6-foot-6 Sharpe as a possible top-10 selection this summer. Sharpe, who had been considered the consensus No. 1 overall NCAA prospect of the 2022 class, enrolled in January and practiced with Kentucky but didn’t play.
GOLF
LPGA: Nasa Hataoka and Emily Kristine Pedersen shared the lead at 4-under 67 among the early starters in the first round of the DIO Implant LA Open in Los Angeles.
Sei Young Kim and So Yeon Ryu were a stroke back along with Jennifer Song, Haylee Harford, Janie Jackson and Dewi Weber.
PGA: Patrick Cantlay holed a 25-foot eagle putt early and chipped in from 40 feet for birdie late while Xander Schauffele contributed six birdies of his own, and their three straight birdies to close the opening round gave them a 13-under 59 in fourballs to lead the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.Advertisement
Their score set a tournament record since the Zurich Classic switched to team play in 2017. They had a one-shot lead over the team of Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore.
EUROPEAN TOUR: Johannes Veerman and Tapio Pulkkanen shot 6-under 64 to share the early lead at the ISPS Handa Championship in La Pineda, Spain.
They were tied with Hennie Du Plessis and Shiv Chawrasia, who didn’t finish their opening rounds because of darkness. They both had two holes remaining.
TENNIS
SERBIA OPEN: Top-ranked Novak Djokovic dug deep for the second match in a row to reach the semifinals with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Miomir Kecmanovic in Belgrade, Serbia.
STUTTGART OPEN: U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu defeated Tamara Korpatsch 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 in Germany to set up a quarterfinal against top-ranked Iga Swiatek.Advertisement
It will be the 19-year-old Raducanu’s first match against a top-10 opponent.
BARCELONA OPEN Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas closed out his rain-delayed opening match with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 win over Ilya Ivashka.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Supreme Court revives fight over painting stolen by Nazis
-
Local & State
Maine lawmakers to vote on bills awaiting funding
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Former Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica dies at 80
-
Nation & World
FAA failure to tell Capitol of parachute stunt led to urgent evacuation
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Brunswick softball powers way past Lake Region
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.